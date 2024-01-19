There was some sticker shock when the Indiana Pacers traded for Pascal Siakam earlier this week. Indy has the top ranked offense in the NBA and is one of the young, up-and-coming teams in the league, but some believe that they may have mortgaged too much of their future to bring in a player that could possibly test free agency after the current season.

NBA: Siakam Should Make His Debut For Pacers Tonight

The Raptors made out with a nice haul as they themselves build for the future. In exchange for the 29-year-old forward, the Pacers gave up a handful of players and three valuable first round draft picks (2 in 2024, 1 in 2026), with hopes that Siakam would an added bonus to their already-upstart NBA season.

Siakam was unable to play on Thursday night against the Kings as he settled in with his new team. But the shorthanded Pacers were able to stroll into Sacramento as 7.5 point underdogs and dominate essentially the entire game, an impressive performance that the team hopes is a sign of what is to come in their near future.

But Siakam won’t be out for long. For Friday’s game against the Trail Blazers, he is listed as a game time decision, but reports are that he is ready to make his debut for the team and should be available for action.

Haliburton Could Be Returning Soon As Well

“Best point guard that I’ve seen in the past 4-5 years.” – Myles Turner on Tyrese Haliburton (Via @SiriusXMNBA ) pic.twitter.com/fSvOGeJKZs — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 19, 2024

There is yet another reasons for Pacers (and NBA) fans to be excited about the weekend. Tyrese Haliburton has missed the last five games with a groin injury, but is also listed as a game time decision against Portland, meaning that the two stars could hit the court at the same time.

Even without Siakam, the Pacers have been one of the most consistent teams in the Eastern Conference so far this season. A losing streak before the holidays saw their record drop to .500, but they’ve won 10 of the 13 games they’ve played since Christmas, and they are currently sitting in 7th place. They are just one game back of the Cavaliers, who sit at #4.

Tonight’s game will be played in Portland, and the Pacers are a 5.5 point underdog. Their first home game will be on Tuesday night against the Nuggets.