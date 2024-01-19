NBA

NBA: Pascal Siakam Should Make His Debut For The Pacers Tonight

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Pascal Siakam 011624
Pascal Siakam 011624

There was some sticker shock when the Indiana Pacers traded for Pascal Siakam earlier this week. Indy has the top ranked offense in the NBA and is one of the young, up-and-coming teams in the league, but some believe that they may have mortgaged too much of their future to bring in a player that could possibly test free agency after the current season.

NBA: Siakam Should Make His Debut For Pacers Tonight

The Raptors made out with a nice haul as they themselves build for the future. In exchange for the 29-year-old forward, the Pacers gave up a handful of players and three valuable first round draft picks (2 in 2024, 1 in 2026), with hopes that Siakam would an added bonus to their already-upstart NBA season.

Siakam was unable to play on Thursday night against the Kings as he settled in with his new team. But the shorthanded Pacers were able to stroll into Sacramento as 7.5 point underdogs and dominate essentially the entire game, an impressive performance that the team hopes is a sign of what is to come in their near future.

But Siakam won’t be out for long. For Friday’s game against the Trail Blazers, he is listed as a game time decision, but reports are that he is ready to make his debut for the team and should be available for action.

Haliburton Could Be Returning Soon As Well

There is yet another reasons for Pacers (and NBA) fans to be excited about the weekend. Tyrese Haliburton has missed the last five games with a groin injury, but is also listed as a game time decision against Portland, meaning that the two stars could hit the court at the same time.

Even without Siakam, the Pacers have been one of the most consistent teams in the Eastern Conference so far this season. A losing streak before the holidays saw their record drop to .500, but they’ve won 10 of the 13 games they’ve played since Christmas, and they are currently sitting in 7th place. They are just one game back of the Cavaliers, who sit at #4.

Tonight’s game will be played in Portland, and the Pacers are a 5.5 point underdog. Their first home game will be on Tuesday night against the Nuggets.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Pascal Siakam 011624
NBA

LATEST NBA: Pascal Siakam Should Make His Debut For The Pacers Tonight

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 19 2024
rsz charles barkley getty 021522 ftr
NBA
Charles Barkley: What Is The Former NBA Star’s Net Worth?
Author image Ben Horlock  •  Jan 19 2024

Charles Wade Barkley is widely considered as one of the greatest basketball players of all-time. ‘Chuck’ played in the NBA for 16 seasons and won an array of personal awards…

rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn16
NBA
NBA: Sacramento Kings Lose Again, Extending Brutal Losing Streak
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 19 2024

The Sacramento Kings have continued their ascension from NBA basement dweller to Western Conference contender this season, and have hopes of returning to the postseason this year as one of…

rsz 19284018800
NBA
NBA: Can The Red Hot Utah Jazz Make It 7 Wins In A Row Against OKC Tonight?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 18 2024
Quentin Grimes Knicks pic
NBA
The Mavericks are reportedly interested in trading for New York’s Quentin Grimes
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 18 2024
Jerami Grant Blazers pic
NBA
Amid all the trade talks, Portland’s Jerami Grant is content on staying with the Trail Blazers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 18 2024
James Harden Clippers pic 1
NBA
Clippers’ James Harden wants to play for LA beyond the 2023-24 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 17 2024
Arrow to top