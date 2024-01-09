NBA

NBA: Tyrese Haliburton Will Miss At Least Two Weeks With Hamstring Strain

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Indiana Pacers have been one of the most exciting teams to watch through the first 35 games of the 2023-24 NBA season. They are one of the biggest surprises so far, sitting at 21-15 and in 6th place in the Eastern Conference but tied with five other teams with identical records.

NBA: Tyrese Haliburton Will Miss At Least Two Weeks

They lead the league in scoring, and are boasting one of the most efficient offenses that we have ever seen in the NBA through the first 2.5 months. One of the biggest keys to that success has been Tyrese Haliburton, who has been one of the top statistical producers in the league so far this season.

But Pacers fans held their collective breath on Monday night during the team’s upset win against the Celtics. During the second quarter, Haliburton drove to the basket and slipped, causing him to do the splits and fall to the ground. He laid on the court in pain before being carried to the locker room by two teammates with a towel draped over his head and face.

There were fears of a serious injury. Losing Haliburton would mean losing the team’s leading scorer and leading assist-getter in the NBA, and any hopes of competing in the Eastern Conference would likely be dashed.

Pacers Face A Tough Upcoming Road Trip Without Their Star

There was some good news released on Tuesday morning, though. An MRI on Haliburton’s hamstring revealed a Grade 1 strain, which means that he has avoided serious injury. But he’s not out of the woods, as he will miss at least the next two weeks of action and will be re-evaluated at that point.

The Pacers will have to do without Haliburton for one of their tougher schedule stretches this season. They’ll start with a soft one at home when they host the Wizards on Wednesday, but will then hit the road for an 11-day, 6-game trip away from home when they play some of the best in the NBA in the Nuggets, Suns, and Kings. The three games that will greet them when they return home are ones against the Nuggets, 76ers, and Suns.

The Pacers were able to hold on and get the victory against the Celtics after Haliburton’s departure, keeping them in the thick of the mix for the top-6 in the Eastern Conference.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

Arrow to top