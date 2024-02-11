Michigan residents can place Super Bowl player prop bets this weekend using the top-rated sportsbooks in this article.

Best Michigan Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Player Prop Bets

How to Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets in Michigan

Michigan Sports Betting – Can I Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Michigan?

Anyone in Michigan can bet on NFL player prop bets with our sportsbooks. If you live in the United States, all you need to be is over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign-up process and have the criteria below.

18 and over

Be in Michigan or another US state

Have a valid email address for verification

No KYC checks

Can deposit with Crypto

How To Pick Winning 49ers vs Chiefs Player Prop Bets

The best way of crafting your player prop bets is by using stats and form to make an informed decision. There is no limit to the amount of markets available with these sportsbooks, with the most popular including rushing yards, receiving yards and touchdown scorers.

See below for our example of Super Bowl player prop bets.

Example Of Super Bowl player prop bets

Here is an example of some popular player prop bets that have been placed with BetOnline.

Rashee Rice over 68.5 receiving yards @ -126 with BetOnline

Christian McCaffrey Over 91.5 rushing yards @ -121 with BetOnline

Brock Purdy Over 247.5 passing yards @ -114 with BetOnline