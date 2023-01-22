College Football

OK State QB Spencer Sanders Transfers to Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss – Quarterback Battle with Jaxson Dart and Walker Howard Ahead

David Evans
Another top transfer portal quarterback has found a new home. This time, Spencer Sanders, formerly of Oklahoma State will team up with Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss to start next season. Already on the roster are Jaxson Dart and Walker Howard which could mean an exciting quarterback battle ahead.

3-Way QB Battle at Ole Miss?

Spencer Sanders could find himself embroiled in a quarterback battle once spring training gets underway. The former Oklahoma State quarterback will join Mississippi next season. He will find himself in a quarterback room that includes incumbent Jaxson Dart and five-star recruit Walker Howard.

Sanders is a true dual-threat quarterback who has played four seasons at OK State. In his time there he amassed 9,553 passing yards with 67 touchdowns and 40 interceptions. On the ground, Sanders rushed for 1,956 yards at four yards per carry, and 18 touchdowns.

Incumbent QB Jaxson Dart’s numbers were arguably on par or slightly better than those of Sanders this season, and their QB battle could be interesting. Dart passed for 2,974 yards with 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also ran for 614 yards and a touchdown. With Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin seemingly looking for a replacement, it will be interesting to see if Dart hangs around to fight for his spot or if he hits the portal himself.

Making it even more intriguing is the addition of Walker Howard to the mix. Howard transferred from LSU, and may well go from third on the depth chart there to third on the depth chart at Ole Miss.

It would appear given that Kiffin was actively searching for a quarterback, that Sanders would be the favorite for the starting gig before any practice sessions get underway. However, alongside the likely Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning QB battle at Texas, this could be one of the most intriguing QB battles to watch this offseason.

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
