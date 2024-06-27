NBA

Nuggets’ GM Calvin Boothe believes Christian Braun can start if Kentavious Caldwell-Pope doesn’t return

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Christian Braun and KCP pic
Christian Braun and KCP pic

Following a championship in 2023, the Denver Nuggets finished second in the Western Conference in 2023-24. They finished 57-25 and played the Lakers in the opening round of the 2024 playoffs. Denver won that series 4-1 vs. Los Angeles and had a matchup vs. Minnesota in the second round. 

The series went seven games and the Nuggets ended up losing. This offseason, one of their starters from the last two seasons could be leaving the team. General Manager Calvin Boothe noted that the team is prepared if Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leaves in free agency this offseason. Booth said the team would then use Christian Bruan as their starting SG in 2024-25.

Denver has a plan if Kentavious Caldwell-Pope doesn’t return


After four seasons with the Lakers from 2018-2021, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope played 2021-22 with the Washington Wizards. Following that year, he signed a two-year, $30 million contract with the De ver Nuggets. However, his 2024-25 season is a $15.4 million player option. Does KCP want to be paid this offseason or is he more worried about staying with one of the top contenders in the West? For his 11-year NBA career, Caldwell-Pope has made $103 million in career earnings.

If KCP does leave and signs elsewhere, the Nuggets feel confident in a player who’s come off the bench the last two seasons. Denver selected Christian Braun 21st overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. As a rookie, Braun played in 76 games for the Nuggets and made six starts during the regular season. After winning a championship with Kanasa in his final collegiate season, Braun stayed hot and won an NBA championship with Denver. Last season, head coach Michael Malone expanded Braun’s role. He played in all 82 games for the Nuggets and made four starts.


In his second season with Denver, Braun averaged (7.3) points, (3.7) rebounds, and (1.6) assists per game. Additionally, he improved his three-point percentage to (.384) last season. With the steps he took forward in year two, the Nuggets are confident about Braun stepping into the starting lineup if needed. Ideally, the team would like to see KCP return. He’s been a valuable piece of their starting lineup for the last two seasons. Caldwell-Pope won a championship with the Lakers in 2020 and then with the Nuggets in 2023. Denver wants to keep his championship DNA part of their roster in 2024-25, We’ll have to see what GM Calvin Boothe can get done this offseason.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Christian Braun and KCP pic
NBA

LATEST Nuggets’ GM Calvin Boothe believes Christian Braun can start if Kentavious Caldwell-Pope doesn’t return

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 27 2024
2024 NBa Draft board pic
NBA
France made history last night at the first-round of the 2024 NBA Draft
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 27 2024

Last night, the first round of the 2024 NBA draft was held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Over the last 10-20 years, we’ve seen international talent start to take…

Dalton Knecht draft pic
NBA
The Lakers were thrilled to draft Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht with the 17th overall pick
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 27 2024

This offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers parted ways with head coach Darvin Ham after two winning seasons. That included a trip to the Western Conference Finals in 2023. However, that…

Bronny James draft combine pic
NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers are the betting favorites to draft Bronny James
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 26 2024
Andrew Wiggins Warriors pic
NBA
The Golden State Warriors could look to find a trade partner for Andrew Wiggins this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 26 2024
Mikal Bridges Nets pic 1
NBA
After trading Mikal Bridges, the Brooklyn Nets have all but announced they are tanking in 2024-25
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 26 2024
Brandon Ingram Pelicans pic
NBA
Brandon Ingram could be traded this week by the Pelicans with the draft and free agency converging
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 25 2024
Arrow to top