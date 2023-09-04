Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has sent a message of encouragement to his teammates, urging them to keep working and try to win the 2023 MLS Cup. The seven-time Ballon d’Or has already helped his side win the Leagues Cup trophy and reach the U.S. Open Cup.

Messi was once again on fire as the Herons bagged an impressive 3-1 victory over 2022 MLS Cup winners Los Angeles FC (LAFC) on Sunday night (September 3), claiming two assists. The 36-year-old first set up his friend Jordi Alba with a slide-rule pass in the 51st minute to double Miami’s advantage. Then, in the 83rd minute, he squared the ball to Leonardo Campana inside the box, leading to Miami’s third goal of the night.

Lionel Messi sets MLS Cup objective after LAFC win

The win extended Miami’s unbeaten run to a whopping 11 games across competitions. They have not tasted defeat since signing Messi as a free agent on July 15. Speaking to the press after the win over LAFC, the Argentina icon urged his team to keep pushing and aim to claim the 2023 MLS Cup.

“The group is growing more. I’ve been saying it since the beginning of all of this, we were lucky to get in a tournament and get to a final,” Messi told MLS Season Pass in Spanish.

“Now, we’re going to look to hit the objective of being among the best eight to try and win the league. This is the way. We continue growing and obviously winning provides a lot of confidence.”

Inter Miami star Messi’s impressive numbers against LAFC

Messi started the game slowly at the BMO Stadium in downtown LA, remaining content with spraying the ball around and just carrying it into the final third. His influence grew markedly in the second half, as he had successfully figured a way around LAFC’s high press. His through ball for Alba’s goal was a testament to his vision and execution, while the Campana goal was born from his ability to read the game and close players down. The two sensational assists aside, Messi completed 35 passes, played six passes into the final third, completed two dribbles, and drew three fouls.

Since switching to Miami in July, Messi has appeared in 11 matches in all competitions, scoring 11 times and providing five assists.