Noah Lyles has poked another jab at the NBA this summer, with the track star saying he doesn’t know who three-time MVP Nikola Jokic is.

Noah Lyles Adds More Fuel To NBA Fire

Track star and Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles has shared his controversial opinions on the NBA in the past before and yet again he has taken another jab at the basketball world this week with another questionable statement.

While appearing on the Nightcap Show hosted by Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson this week, Lyles was questioned if he thinks Jokic is the best basketball player in the world.

In a typical response from Lyles, the 27-year-old said: “Imma be honest, I don’t know who that is.”

Shannon Sharpe: "Is Nikola Jokic one of the best players in the world?" Noah Lyles: "Imma be honest, I don't know who that is."

Jokic is a three-time NBA MVP and it is hard to believe Lyles doesn’t know who he is, after the Serbian also picked up a bronze medal at this year’s Olympics

Lyles has let his arrogance show in the past and this certainly isn’t the first dig he has taken at the NBA, after his comments on the league went viral last year.

“You know the thing that hurts me the most is that I have to watch the NBA Finals and they have ‘world champion’ on their head,” Lyles said in 2023.

“World champion of what? The United States? Don’t get me wrong, I love the U.S. at times, but that ain’t the world.”

Lyles won the 100m at this year’s Paris Olympic Games, but he failed to live up to expectations in his favoured 200m event as he was only able to pick up a bronze medal before later confirming that he raced with Covid-19.

Lyles Addresses Tyreek Hill Race

The controversial comments didn’t end there on the podcast, with Lyles also addressing Tyreek Hill’s recent claims that the NFL star could beat him in a race.

Lyles responded to Hill’s request to race, saying: “If he’s serious about it, not just talking on the internet … if you’re serious about it, you’ll see me on track”

The Dolphins’ star wide receiver was quick to respond to Lyles again, taking to X to formally ask the track star to sign a contract for a 50-yard dash.

Sign the contract and lock in that 50 yard race

While a race between Hill and Lyles seems highly unlikely, it is certainly something that would interest fans around the world with Tyreek ‘cheetah’ Hill widely regarded as the quickest player in football.