NBA

Noah Lyles Continues To Cause Controversy In The NBA World, Saying He Doesn’t Know Who Nikola Jokic Is

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Noah Lyles
Noah Lyles

Noah Lyles has poked another jab at the NBA this summer, with the track star saying he doesn’t know who three-time MVP Nikola Jokic is.

Noah Lyles Adds More Fuel To NBA Fire

Track star and Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles has shared his controversial opinions on the NBA in the past before and yet again he has taken another jab at the basketball world this week with another questionable statement.

While appearing on the Nightcap Show hosted by Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson this week, Lyles was questioned if he thinks Jokic is the best basketball player in the world.

In a typical response from Lyles, the 27-year-old said: “Imma be honest, I don’t know who that is.”

Jokic is a three-time NBA MVP and it is hard to believe Lyles doesn’t know who he is, after the Serbian also picked up a bronze medal at this year’s Olympics

Lyles has let his arrogance show in the past and this certainly isn’t the first dig he has taken at the NBA, after his comments on the league went viral last year.

“You know the thing that hurts me the most is that I have to watch the NBA Finals and they have ‘world champion’ on their head,” Lyles said in 2023.

“World champion of what? The United States? Don’t get me wrong, I love the U.S. at times, but that ain’t the world.”

Lyles won the 100m at this year’s Paris Olympic Games, but he failed to live up to expectations in his favoured 200m event as he was only able to pick up a bronze medal before later confirming that he raced with Covid-19.

Lyles Addresses Tyreek Hill Race

The controversial comments didn’t end there on the podcast, with Lyles also addressing Tyreek Hill’s recent claims that the NFL star could beat him in a race.

Lyles responded to Hill’s request to race, saying: “If he’s serious about it, not just talking on the internet … if you’re serious about it, you’ll see me on track”

The Dolphins’ star wide receiver was quick to respond to Lyles again, taking to X to formally ask the track star to sign a contract for a 50-yard dash.

While a race between Hill and Lyles seems highly unlikely, it is certainly something that would interest fans around the world with Tyreek ‘cheetah’ Hill widely regarded as the quickest player in football.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Noah Lyles
NBA

LATEST Noah Lyles Continues To Cause Controversy In The NBA World, Saying He Doesn’t Know Who Nikola Jokic Is

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 19 2024
Jalen Brunson Knicks pic
NBA
Jalen Brunson Reveals Why He Took Pay Cut In New York Knicks Contract Extension
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 16 2024

On a recent podcast with teammate Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson revealed the real reason why he took a pay cut in New York next year and Knicks fans will love…

Patty Mills Hawks pic
NBA
Veteran PG Patty Mills is signing a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Utah Jazz
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 14 2024

In 2023-24, the Utah Jazz finished 31-51. That was their worst record in the regular seasons since 25 wins back in 2013-14. Additionally, the Jazz were 12th of 15 teams…

LeBron KD and Steph Team USA pic
NBA
Team USA will face France in the gold medal game on Saturday afternoon
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 09 2024
Jaylen Brown Celtics pic
NBA
Grant Hill says he will consider Jaylen Brown for the 2028 Olympic basketball team
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 08 2024
Lauri Markkanen Jazz pic
NBA
Lauri Markkanen is signing a five-year, $238 million extension with the Utah Jazz
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 07 2024
Gordon Hayward pic
NBA
Veteran SF Gordan Hayward has announced his retirement from the NBA
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 01 2024
Arrow to top