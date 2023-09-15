NFL

NFL Week 2 Expert Picks & Predictions: Dolphins, Eagles, and Saints Among Consensus Picks

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
5 min read
Tyreek Hills Dolphins pic

Week 1 of the 2023 season gave us some interesting storylines. One of the biggest has to be the New York Jets and the team losing Aaron Rodgers for the season. Additionally, the San Francisco 49ers looked dominant in their first game of the season vs. Pittsburgh. Ahead of Week 2, a few matchups stand out among the rest.

At 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will be on the road to play the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chiefs are looking for a bounce-back win after losing at home in Week 1 to the Lions. Later in the day, a battle between two of the league’s best defenses will take place. An Aaron Rodgers-less Jets will be on the road to face Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.

For the 2023 season, our football experts at Sports Lens will make weekly NFL picks and predictions each week. Check out our Week 2 expert picks and predictions below.

NFL Picks Week 2 Expert Picks and Predictions

Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season kicks off with the Vikings and Eagles on Thursday Nigth Football.

Ahead of the action, our experts made their Week 2 picks and predictions for every NFL game.

Before you place your best NFL bets, check out our NFL Week 2 expert picks below.

Week 2 Anthony Owen Zach
Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles Eagles -6.5 Eagles -6.5 Eagles -6.5
New York Giants @ Arizona Cardinals Giants -5.5 Giants -5.5 Giants -5.5
Las Vegas Raiders @ Buffalo Bills Bills -9.5 Bills -9.5 Raiders +9.5
Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals Bengals -3.5 Ravens +3.5 Bengals -3
Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars Chiefs-3 Chiefs-3 Chiefs-3
Los Angeles Chargers @ Tennessee Titans Chargers -3 Chargers -3 Chargers -3
Green Bay Packers @ Atlanta Falcons Packers -1.5 Falcons +1.5 Falcons +1.5
Seattle Seahawks @ Detroit Lions Lions -6 Seahawks +6 Seahawks +6
Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans Texans +1 Texans +1 Colts -1
Chicago Bears @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Bears +2.5 Buccaneers -3 Buccaneers -3
San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams 49ers -8 Rams +8 49ers -8
New York Jets @ Dallas Cowboys Cowboys -9.5 Jets +9.5 Jets +9.5
Washington Commanders @ Denver Broncos Broncos -3.5 Broncos -3.5 Commanders +3.5
Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots Dolphins -2.5 Dolphins -2.5 Dolphins -2.5
New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers Saints -3 Saints -3 Saints -3
Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers Steelers +2 Browns -2 Browns -2
Season Record 6-10 10-6 9-7

NFL Week 2 Consensus Picks

All three of our NFL experts picked these teams to cover the spread in Week 2:

Best NFL Week 2 Bets

Here are our best NFL Week 2 bets for the 2023 season:

Miami Dolphins (-2.5) @ New England Patriots

Anthony: The Miami Dolphins had one of the most impressive offensive showings in Week 1 of the NFL season, and they’ll take their show on the road for the second-straight game as they visit the Patriots on Sunday night.

New England won the last matchup between the teams when Miami was starting their 3rd string quarterback, but the Dolphins won the previous four games between the division rivals. Tua Tagovailoa is 4-0 against Bill Belichick in his career, and look for him to make it 5 after Sunday. Division games are always tough, but a line of 2.5 seems short given the talent gap between these two teams

Bet on the Dolphins -2.5 (-107)

Los Angeles Chargers (-3) @ Tennesee Titans

Zach: After a tough loss at home to the Dolphins in Week 1, the Chargers have another interesting matchup in Week 2. They are on the road this week to face the Tennessee Titans. Against the Saints in Week 1, Ryan Tannehill and the Titans’ offense failed to score a touchdown. It was a tough loss in Week 1, 16-15, kicking five field goals to get all their points.

For the Chargers, their offensive attack was well-balanced vs. the Dolphins. It was their defense that looked suspect in Week 1. They could not stop Miami’s offense in the biggest moment of the game in the fourth quarter. The Titans’ defense is well-coached under Mike Vrabel, but they might not be able to withstand this offensive attack of the Chargers. Last Sunday they had 223 yards rushing and 229 passing. That’s why Chargers (-3) is a strong bet to place in Week 2.

Bet on the Chargers -3 (-115)

New Orleans Saints (-3) @Carolina Panthers 

Owen: The New Orleans Saints are coming off a gutsy win over the Tennessee Titans. They now travel to face the Carolina Panthers on the road. Rookie quarterback for the Panthers Bryce Young struggled in his debut on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. Expect Young to struggle once again against an even better Saints defense.

Even though the offense for the Saints did not seem like it clicked much, expect it to be more balanced. The run game should be better. The Titans have one of the best-run defenses in the NFL, which explains the lack of efficiency from Jamaal Williams. The Saints should find success on the ground as the Panthers allowed 130 yards rushing to the Falcons.

Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
