NFL

Aaron Rodgers’ injury last night could cost the Packers a 2024 first-round pick the Jets traded them this offseason

Zach Wolpin
The final game of Week 1 was played last night in East Rutherford, NJ. This offseason, the Jets went all-in and traded for Aaron Rodgers. New York had seen too much mediocre QB play and they finally had some hope. Nearly all of that was crushed last night when Rodgers went down with an injury and did not return. 

He still needs to get an MRI done, but Rodgers is feared to have suffered an Achilles injury. This is a huge blow to the Jets’ season, but this could also affect his former team. The Packers currently own a conditional 2024 second-round pick from the Jets. Rodgers has to play 70 percent of the snaps this season for it to become a first. After seeing his injury, it’s unlikely that Rodgers will be able to play that much in 2023.

How successful will the Jets be this season after losing Aaron Rodgers to an Achilles injury?


In the social media-driven world we live in today, news travels fast. After Aaron Rodgers went down in the first quarter, accounts online began to comment on what they thought the injury was. On X, there are doctors who follow professional sports and give their analysis of what the injury is. You can see in the clip above where Rodgers’ calf reverberates.

He’s feared to have an Achilles injury and the rest of his season could be in jeopardy. Additionally, this affects the Green Bay Packers. When they traded Rodgers to the Jets, the Packers got four picks. Three of those picks were in the 2023 Draft and one was a conditional 2024 second-round pick. Green Bay needed Rodgers to play 70 percent of the snaps this season. That’s unlikely to happen after last night.


Despite the win in OT vs. the Bills, the Jets’ season could not have started out worse. Aaron Rodgers had been the talk of the NFL this offseason. He was going to be the most talented QB the Jets had in a long time.  His season ended after just four plays and Zach Wilson started the rest of the game for New York. Who knows what direction the team will go moving forward at QB?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
