NFL

NFL analysts believe the Browns could potentially cut Nick Chubb this offseason

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Nick Chubb Browns pic
Nick Chubb Browns pic

In the 2023 regular season, the Browns finished 11-6. They made the playoffs as the fifth seed and lost to the Houston Texans. It was an impressive year for the Browns that was filled with injuries. During their Week 2 matchup vs. the Steelers, Pro Bowl RB Nick Chubb suffered a devastating knee injury. He tore his MCL and damaged his ACL. 

Chubb missed the rest of the 2023 season and it’s still unknown when he’ll be able to return in 2024. Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame noted that the Browns could try and trade Chubb this offseason. However, a realistic option for the franchise might be cutting the 28-year-old. Difficult decisions the Browns will need to make before the start of next season.

Is cutting Nick Chubb the right move for the Cleveland Browns?


Ahead of the 2022 season, the Browns signed Nick Chubb to a three-year, $36.6 million extension. He played in all 17 games for Cleveland last season and suffered a gruesome injury in 2023. The 28-year-old played in just two games for the Browns before tearing his MCL and damaging his ACL. Just devastating for Chubb who is entering the final season the final season of his three-year extension.

That’s what makes Chubb a candidate to be cut by the Brown this offseason according to Matt Verderame. For four straight seasons, the four-time Pro Bowler was one of the best RBs in the NFL. Chubb had over 1,000+ rushing yards and at least eight touchdowns from 2019-2022. However, his 2023 injury and age could be enough to make him a cut candidate for the Browns this offseason. That is the reality of the NFL. Chubb might have to find a new team to call home.


If the Browns cut Chubb before June 1, they could save around $11.8 million in cap space next season. Cleveland is already roughly $20 million over the current salary cap space in 2024. Cutting Nick Chubb could help open up some money. Is that something the team is willing to do? The 28-year-old has been their ace in the backfield but could be on the verge of being replaced. Will Nick Chubb play for the Browns in 2024 or will he play a different franchise for the first time in his career?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Nick Chubb Browns pic
NFL

LATEST NFL analysts believe the Browns could potentially cut Nick Chubb this offseason

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 21 2024
GettyImages 2004050550 e1708303769536 ezgif.com webp to jpg converter
NFL
NFL: Chiefs Can Save $12 Million By Cutting Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 21 2024

Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be remembered for catching one of the touchdowns in one of the more memorable Super Bowls that we have seen in recent memory. But the catch that…

rsz ap von miller 12062023
NFL
NFL: 3 Questions The Buffalo Bills Must Answer During The 2024 Off-Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 21 2024

It seems as though as long as Josh Allen is the team’s quarterback, the Buffalo Bills will be considered one of the contenders in the AFC. While he only received…

rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn16
NFL
NFL: 49ers Can Actually Save Money In 2024 By Extending Brandon Aiyuk
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 20 2024
rsz 19012782330
NFL
Ex-NFL Player Predicts That Russell Wilson Will Join The Steelers For 2024
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 20 2024
Avonte Maddox Eagles pic
NFL
Eagles’ Avonte Maddox could be asked to take a pay cut this offseason to free up cap space
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 20 2024
Derrick Henry Titans pic
NFL
Sources say the Ravens could look to add a star RB through free agency this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 20 2024
Arrow to top