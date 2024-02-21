In the 2023 regular season, the Browns finished 11-6. They made the playoffs as the fifth seed and lost to the Houston Texans. It was an impressive year for the Browns that was filled with injuries. During their Week 2 matchup vs. the Steelers, Pro Bowl RB Nick Chubb suffered a devastating knee injury. He tore his MCL and damaged his ACL.

Chubb missed the rest of the 2023 season and it’s still unknown when he’ll be able to return in 2024. Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame noted that the Browns could try and trade Chubb this offseason. However, a realistic option for the franchise might be cutting the 28-year-old. Difficult decisions the Browns will need to make before the start of next season.

Is cutting Nick Chubb the right move for the Cleveland Browns?

Ahead of the 2022 season, the Browns signed Nick Chubb to a three-year, $36.6 million extension. He played in all 17 games for Cleveland last season and suffered a gruesome injury in 2023. The 28-year-old played in just two games for the Browns before tearing his MCL and damaging his ACL. Just devastating for Chubb who is entering the final season the final season of his three-year extension.

That’s what makes Chubb a candidate to be cut by the Brown this offseason according to Matt Verderame. For four straight seasons, the four-time Pro Bowler was one of the best RBs in the NFL. Chubb had over 1,000+ rushing yards and at least eight touchdowns from 2019-2022. However, his 2023 injury and age could be enough to make him a cut candidate for the Browns this offseason. That is the reality of the NFL. Chubb might have to find a new team to call home.

If the Browns cut Chubb before June 1, they could save around $11.8 million in cap space next season. Cleveland is already roughly $20 million over the current salary cap space in 2024. Cutting Nick Chubb could help open up some money. Is that something the team is willing to do? The 28-year-old has been their ace in the backfield but could be on the verge of being replaced. Will Nick Chubb play for the Browns in 2024 or will he play a different franchise for the first time in his career?