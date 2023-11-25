NFL

New York Jets Have Less Than 1% Chance Of Making Playoffs After Week 12 Loss

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 18119675860
rsz 18119675860

Just a handful of weeks ago, the New York Jets had a 4-3 record after being the first (and only) team to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles this season. They had recovered from a slow start to the season and were even threatening first place in the AFC East for a short time, but it seems that the mid-season success was a flash in the pan. Robert Saleh’s team has now lost four straight games to drop to 4-7, and their playoff hopes are essentially gone after falling to the Miami Dolphins on Black Friday.

Jets Playoff Hopes Are Pretty Much Gone After Week 12

Aaron Rodgers has of course been one of the big stories as the Jets struggle. This was of course supposed to be his team to lead through the 2023 NFL season, but his unfortunate Achilles injury has sidelined him for the entirety. One of the weekly stories around the league is Rodgers’ progress and how he hopes to return this season, with a mid-December target date that the quarterback was shooting for.

While it is questionable exactly what Rodgers hopes to accomplish by coming back with 2 or 3 games remaining on the schedule, there have been reports that have confirmed that he will attempt to return this year regardless of where the Jets stand with their record and playoff possibilities.

Rodgers Won’t Have Much To Play For If He Returns

If he does come back, he’ll be joining a team with essentially nothing to play for. After the first round of games in Week 12, the Jets now have a less than 1% chance of qualifying for the postseason, and would essentially need to win each of their final six games to have a shot. They currently have the third-worst record in the AFC, and the 7th and final playoff team could be 3 full games up on New York after the conclusion of the weekend.

The issues across the field were apparent for the Jets in their game against the Dolphins. Backup-turned-starting-quarterback Tim Boyle showed no marked improvement over Zach Wilson after the team finally made a change at the position, and the top-rated defense gave up just shy of 400 total yards to Miami’s offense.

Robert Saleh is now 15-30 through his first 45 games as the head coach of the Jets, and his job could be in serious jeopardy if the team doesn’t pick up some wins headed down the stretch.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 14554906140
NFL

LATEST Will Jaylen Waddle Make An Impact For The Dolphins In Week 12?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 24 2023
rsz 17990956730
NFL
The Dallas Cowboys Have Not Trailed At Home All Season Long
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 24 2023

The Dallas Cowboys were heavily favored coming into their game against the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving Day, and they made good on the predictions by the sports books. Behind another…

rsz usatsi 21958852
NFL
Green Bay Packers Playoff Odds Increase To 37% With Win Over Lions
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 24 2023

The Green Bay Packers had plenty riding on the result of their Thanksgiving Day game against the division rival Detroit Lions. They entered the week with their playoff hopes slipping…

rsz 21 4447bfec92294561892ad1738179f828
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles Get Help From Lions Loss To Packers On Thursday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 23 2023
rsz jordan love green bay packers nfl 4
NFL
Jordan Love Joins Favre, Rodgers In Packers Thanksgiving Greatness
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 23 2023
rsz 18033493740
NFL
Titans Won’t Be Firing Mike Vrabel This Season, According To Report
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 23 2023
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn6
NFL
Could The New York Jets Be Getting Some Help On Their Offensive Line?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 23 2023
Arrow to top