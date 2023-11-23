NFL

Could The New York Jets Be Getting Some Help On Their Offensive Line?

Anthony R. Cardenas
The New York Jets are hanging on by a thread when it comes to their odds of qualifying for the playoffs. The story of the season has been injuries, headlined by Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles tear, and they have helped derail what was supposed to be a promising season for a team that had Super Bowl aspirations.

Jets Activate Duane Brown From 21-Day Practice Window

Injuries or not, the offensive line for New York has been an issue all season. In the four plays that Aaron Rodgers played in the opening game of the season, he was pressured by the defense twice and sacked on the play that ultimately ended his season. To make matters worse going forward, Duane Brown, one of the unit’s anchors, was placed on the injured reserved list after Week 3. His absence threw the rotation into a tailspin, as the team has used a league-high 11 players on their front line through the first ten games.

Brown was activated from the IR when he was first eligible, which opened his 21-day window to return to the active roster. On Thursday, the 21st day, Brown was put on the active roster ahead of the team’s Black Friday game against the Dolphins. The move is a positive sign for New York and their efforts to fix the offensive line, but sources say that Brown is not confident in how much he will play this week.

New York Will Have Hands Full With Miami Pass Rush

Another starter has his status in question for Week 12, as well. Mekhi Becton sprained his ankle in last week’s game and didn’t return, and while his status for Friday’s game has not been officially released, the team is likely planning on playing without his services.

The Jets will be dealing with a Dolphins’ defense that has an improved pass rush in recent weeks, and will have to account for Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, and others to try and keep new starting quarterback Tim Boyle upright.

New York will be the home team for the divisional matchup, and are currently listed as 9.5 point underdogs heading into the game.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

