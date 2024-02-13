NBA

Is Donte DiVincenzo the latest Knicks player to get injured?

Zach Wolpin
Through 54 games this season, the Knicks have a 33-21. New York is on a small three-game skid at the moment. The Knicks lost to Houston on Monday after a blown call by the refs. Still, New York is 4th in the Eastern Conference and has a lot of potential heading into the second half of the season. 

The Knicks need their star players to get healthy and return to the starting lineup. Heading into their game on Monday, the Knicks were without three starters. Julius Randle, O.G. Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson were all out. Towards the end of their game, starting SG Donte DiVincenzo asked to be subbed out and went immediately to the locker room. Fred Katz of The Athletic reported that it was a right hamstring injury for the 2021 NBA Champion.

New York is hoping that Donte DiVincenzo’s hamstring injury is nothing serious


Donte DiVincenzo is in his 6th professional season and his first with the New York Knicks. This offseason, he signed a four-year, $46.8 million contract with New York. Before joining the Knicks, DiVincenzo proved that he could be a starting SG in the NBA. He started 66 games for Milwaukee in 2020-21. The 27-year-old suffered a season-ending injury during the playoffs. Luckily, Milwaukee won the NBA Finals in six games.

Now, DiVincenzo has brought his championship DNA to the Knicks and wants to help the team reach its ultimate goal. The former first-round pick has played in all 54 games for the Knicks this season. However, he did appear to be dealing with some hamstring issues at the end of their game on Monday night. New York only has one more game until the all-star break. DiVincenzo can use that time to rest and be ready for the second half of the season.


The Knicks have made some big-time moves to upgrade their roster ahead of the deadline. O.G. Anunoby, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Alec Burks are all new additions. New York wants depth on their roster for what they hope will be a lengthy postseason run. Last season, the team made the second round of the playoffs with a worse roster than they currently have. New additions this offseason like Donte DiVincenzo have all been massive additions to the team. Knicks fans are expecting a lot this postseason. Can the team deliver for a fanbase hungry to win a championship?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
