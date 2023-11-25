NBA: The San Antonio Spurs Have Now Lost 11 Straight Games

There are plenty of eyes on the San Antonio Spurs this season, thanks in very large part to rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama. The team that finished with the second-worst record in the NBA last season was given 19 nationally televised games for the year, as the chance to see Wembanyama in person has been one of the league’s hottest tickets. But after a respectable first week, the Spurs haven’t won a basketball game since November 2nd.

NBA: Spurs Are Riding An 11 Game Losing Streak

Wembanyama’s name was misspelled on his jersey 😅 He has now switched to a correct one pic.twitter.com/j7Ge1qiG3L — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 25, 2023

The hot start was promising. Not only were the Spurs 3-2 after finishing last season with a total of just 22 victories, but two of their wins came over the NBA Final hopeful Suns. In the second of a back-to-back against Phoenix, Wembanyama scored a career-high 38 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, and had committed fewer turnovers (2) than in any game up to that point.

The Spurs haven’t been in the win column since. As of November 25th, they have lost 11 straight games, and not many of them have been particularly close. The Pacers scored 152 points in regulation and beat San Antonio by 41 on November 6th. They lost to the Knicks by 21 two days later, then lost by 36 to the Oklahoma City Thunder a week after that.

Things Won’t Get Any Easier In Early December

The Spurs have lost 11 straight games 😳 pic.twitter.com/fUMKmGledR — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 25, 2023

Most recently, the Spurs fell to the Warriors on Friday night, a game that they lost by 6 despite the Warriors shooting 46.3% from deep to their 25.5%. Things won’t get any easier any time soon, with their next game being against the defending champion Nuggets. Of the 9 games that follow, 8 will be against teams that are currently in playoff position in their respective conferences.

There hasn’t been a drop-off in consistency from Wembanyama during the losing streak, as he is averaging similar numbers to those that he did over the first week and a half. But the team simply lacks the veteran scoring presence to be able to pull them through tough games, as the young players lack the necessary experience.

The Spurs don’t own the longest current losing streak in the NBA, though. The Detroit Pistons have now lost 13 in a row after starting the season 2-1.