In the 2023 NBA Draft lottery, the Spurs were lucky enough to get the first overall pick. Taking Victor Wembanyama was an easy choice for San Antonio. So far, the 19-year-old has been incredible for the Spurs through his first five games. Last night, Wembanyama put on a show vs. the Suns and helped the team get a win.

Victor Wembanyama is truly one of a kind and nobody can replicate what he does. He’s played only a handful of games, but his skill level is already through the roof. Against the Suns, Wembanyama scored a career-high 38 points. He also had 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks. Wemby made NBA history with that stat line vs. the Suns.

With each game he plays, Victor Wembanyama continues to get more and more comfortable with the NBA

Victor Wembanyama is the first player with 100 points and 10 blocks in their first five career games since Shaquille O’Neal in 1992. His 38 points are tied for the 3rd-most in a game by a Spurs rookie all-time. Only David Robinson had reached that mark previously. pic.twitter.com/cO9AQZmAai — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 3, 2023



The San Antonio Spurs had 22 wins in the 2022-23 season. Through their first five games of 2023-24, they already have three wins. Victor Wembanyama has already changed the trajectory of the Spurs’ outlook for the future. We’ve seen only a small sample size, but Wembanyama looks like the real deal.

Through his first five games, he’s averaging (20.6) points, (8.0) rebounds, (1.6) assists, (1.4) steals, and (2.2) blocks. Wemby does a little bit of everything for the Spurs and he already looks like a future all-star. He joins Shaquille O’Neal as the only player to have 100 points and 10 blocks in their first five career games. Elite company for Wembanyama to be in at such a young age.

A CAREER NIGHT FOR VICTOR WEMBANYAMA. 🔥 38 PTS (career-high)

💪 10 REB

🚫 2 BLK Spurs got the W in a THRILLER in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/A5g7xMAXTI — NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2023



Teams can try and gameplan for Wembanyama, but it’s not easy to stop him. There are no limits to his game. Wembanyama can dribble like a guard and also has an incredible touch for someone who’s seven-foot-four. Shooting (.320) from beyond the arc at his size is impressive and there’s only room to grow. San Antonio’s next game is this Sunday at home vs. the Toronto Raptors at 3:30 p.m. EST.