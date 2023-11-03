NBA

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama scored a career-high 38 points to help San Antonio get their third win of the season

Zach Wolpin
In the 2023 NBA Draft lottery, the Spurs were lucky enough to get the first overall pick. Taking Victor Wembanyama was an easy choice for San Antonio. So far, the 19-year-old has been incredible for the Spurs through his first five games. Last night, Wembanyama put on a show vs. the Suns and helped the team get a win. 

Victor Wembanyama is truly one of a kind and nobody can replicate what he does. He’s played only a handful of games, but his skill level is already through the roof. Against the Suns, Wembanyama scored a career-high 38 points. He also had 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks. Wemby made NBA history with that stat line vs. the Suns.

With each game he plays, Victor Wembanyama continues to get more and more comfortable with the NBA


The San Antonio Spurs had 22 wins in the 2022-23 season. Through their first five games of 2023-24, they already have three wins. Victor Wembanyama has already changed the trajectory of the Spurs’ outlook for the future. We’ve seen only a small sample size, but Wembanyama looks like the real deal.

Through his first five games, he’s averaging (20.6) points, (8.0) rebounds, (1.6) assists, (1.4) steals, and (2.2) blocks. Wemby does a little bit of everything for the Spurs and he already looks like a future all-star. He joins Shaquille O’Neal as the only player to have 100 points and 10 blocks in their first five career games. Elite company for Wembanyama to be in at such a young age.


Teams can try and gameplan for Wembanyama, but it’s not easy to stop him. There are no limits to his game. Wembanyama can dribble like a guard and also has an incredible touch for someone who’s seven-foot-four. Shooting (.320) from beyond the arc at his size is impressive and there’s only room to grow. San Antonio’s next game is this Sunday at home vs. the Toronto Raptors at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
