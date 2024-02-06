NBA

NBA: The Cleveland Cavaliers Are 19-4 Since December 15th

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 07d4f17f d72c 47a9 b7a3 ba06b5155517
rsz 07d4f17f d72c 47a9 b7a3 ba06b5155517

The Cleveland Cavaliers entered Monday as the hottest team in the NBA. They had won five games in a row to add to their impressive streak that started nearly two months ago, and had a golden opportunity to move up in the Eastern Conference standings in their game against the Sacramento Kings.

NBA: Cavaliers Move Into 2nd Place With Win Over Kings

Cleveland has taken advantage of a recent skid by once two-seeded Milwaukee. As the Bucks have attempted to adjust to a new head coach, they have lost three of four, including a game against the Jazz on Sunday that featured a 31-point swing in the final 15 minutes. The 76ers, who were sitting in the 3rd spot for much of the year, have also faltered around Joel Embiid’s injury.

The Cavaliers have surged. Coming into the contest against Sacramento, they were just percentage points behind Milwaukee in the standings, and had the chance to overtake them and move into sole possession of the #2 spot in the East. They did just that, easily handling the Kings by 26 points, and now have just one team in the conference with a better record.

The win gives Cleveland their 14th in their last 15 games, and 19th in their last 23 dating back to December 15th.

Cleveland Will Hit The Road This Week And Weekend

They’ll have to keep it up through the playoff push if they want to enter the postseason as one of the top teams. There is now just one game separating the Cavaliers, Bucks, and Knicks, and the 76ers are 1.5 games behind that.

While they’ll play their next three games on the road, Cleveland will be playing against some of the bottom-feeding teams in the NBA. They’ll start with a back-to-back against the Wizards and Nets on Wednesday and Thursday, and then will travel to Toronto to wrap up the week and road trip against the Raptors on Saturday.

Donovan Mitchell has been the team’s leader all season, and has had two 45-point games during the Cavaliers’ recent hot streak. He is averaging 28.2 points and 6.4 assists on the year.

Most of the winning had been done without the availability of two of the team’s biggest producers, as Darius Garland and Evan Mobley had been out until only recently.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz 07d4f17f d72c 47a9 b7a3 ba06b5155517
NBA

LATEST NBA: The Cleveland Cavaliers Are 19-4 Since December 15th

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 06 2024
rsz r1280677 1296x729 16 9
NBA
Mavericks: Irving & Doncic Have Played Just 23 Games Together So Far This Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 05 2024

It was about this time last year when the Dallas Mavericks pushed their chips to the center of the table and traded for Kyrie Irving. They were in the middle…

rsz usatsi 22432266 168394021 lowres
NBA
NBA Odds: Could The Dallas Mavericks Trade For Andrew Wiggins?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 05 2024

The Golden State Warriors could be forced to make a move before the upcoming trade deadline. They have been mediocre at best so far during the 2023-24 NBA season, and…

Jarred Vanderbilt Lakers pic
NBA
Who should the Lakers target with Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) out for what could be the rest of 2023-24?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 05 2024
rsz donovan mitchell feb 3 2024
NBA
NBA: Cavaliers Can Move Into 2nd Place In The East With A Win On Monday Night
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 05 2024
0 GettyImages 1976282345
NBA
NBA: The Philadelphia 76ers Are 4-10 Without Joel Embiid In The Lineup
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 05 2024
Alex Caruso Bulls pic
NBA
Will the Chicago Bulls trade Alex Caruso before the deadline on Thursday?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 05 2024
Arrow to top