The Cleveland Cavaliers began the 2024 calendar year in 7th place in the Eastern Conference. They had a nice two months start to their season, rocking an 18-15 record through their first 33 games and looking like they’d be one of the middle-to-lower tier teams when it came to the postseason in the East. But they found a groove in January, and there has been no NBA team that has been on a hotter streak lately than J.B. Bickerstaff has his squad on at the moment.

Cavaliers Are The Hottest Team In The NBA

UNCHARTED TERRITORY FOR ‘THE LAND’ The NBA’s longest win streak belongs to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who take a five-game run into their matchup with the Kings tonight (7 PM ET, NBA App). How about the best record over a team’s last 10 games? The Cavs & Knicks are tied at 9-1.… pic.twitter.com/HAsZQHUufh — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2024

Since dropping a tough game to the Raptors by a three-point margin on January 1st, the Cavs have lost just a single time. They had won eight in a row during the month before coming up short by 10 points against the mighty Milwaukee Bucks, and have since won their last five to catapult themselves up the standings.

It seemed as though every passing day brought the Cavaliers up a notch in the East, and they have a chance to make a serious leap on Monday night.

Thanks to the 76ers being forced to play without Joel Embiid currently and in the near future, Philadelphia has dropped precipitously from their #2 spot. They are now all the way down in 5th place, with both the Cavaliers and Knicks jumping them, and it appears they are in for a free fall.

Cleveland Has Been Helped By Bucks’ Skid

The Bucks are now 1-3 since firing Adrian Griffin. pic.twitter.com/6ZyLQPSX9m — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 5, 2024

Another NBA team that has faltered as of late has been the Milwaukee Bucks, who have been in second place for essentially the entire season. But Antetokounmpo and company have hit a rough patch, and are just 1-3 under new head coach Doc Rivers, causing them to have their status as the second-best team in the conference come into serious question.

And they’ll officially lose their spot tonight if the Cavaliers defeat the visiting Sacramento Kings. Thanks to the 31-point swing that the Bucks suffered against the Jazz on Sunday night, they are now just a half-game up on Cleveland, and in danger of being passed due to winning percentages.

The Bucks are currently the idol team in second place, as they have a 33-17 record that is a fractional margin over the winning percentage of the Cavaliers. But those numbers will take a slight shift if Cleveland is able to come out with a home victory over the Sacramento Kings this evening.

They are currently listed as 5.5-point favorites for the contest.