NBA: Cavaliers Can Move Into 2nd Place In The East With A Win On Monday Night

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
rsz donovan mitchell feb 3 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers began the 2024 calendar year in 7th place in the Eastern Conference. They had a nice two months start to their season, rocking an 18-15 record through their first 33 games and looking like they’d be one of the middle-to-lower tier teams when it came to the postseason in the East. But they found a groove in January, and there has been no NBA team that has been on a hotter streak lately than J.B. Bickerstaff has his squad on at the moment.

Cavaliers Are The Hottest Team In The NBA

Since dropping a tough game to the Raptors by a three-point margin on January 1st, the Cavs have lost just a single time. They had won eight in a row during the month before coming up short by 10 points against the mighty Milwaukee Bucks, and have since won their last five to catapult themselves up the standings.

It seemed as though every passing day brought the Cavaliers up a notch in the East, and they have a chance to make a serious leap on Monday night.

Thanks to the 76ers being forced to play without Joel Embiid currently and in the near future, Philadelphia has dropped precipitously from their #2 spot. They are now all the way down in 5th place, with both the Cavaliers and Knicks jumping them, and it appears they are in for a free fall.

Cleveland Has Been Helped By Bucks’ Skid

Another NBA team that has faltered as of late has been the Milwaukee Bucks, who have been in second place for essentially the entire season. But Antetokounmpo and company have hit a rough patch, and are just 1-3 under new head coach Doc Rivers, causing them to have their status as the second-best team in the conference come into serious question.

And they’ll officially lose their spot tonight if the Cavaliers defeat the visiting Sacramento Kings. Thanks to the 31-point swing that the Bucks suffered against the Jazz on Sunday night, they are now just a half-game up on Cleveland, and in danger of being passed due to winning percentages.

The Bucks are currently the idol team in second place, as they have a 33-17 record that is a fractional margin over the winning percentage of the Cavaliers. But those numbers will take a slight shift if Cleveland is able to come out with a home victory over the Sacramento Kings this evening.

They are currently listed as 5.5-point favorites for the contest.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
