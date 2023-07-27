Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics made history earlier this week when the team signed the player to the biggest contract in NBA history. The deal is set to kick in in 2024, and will span 5 years, paying Brown a total of $304 million.

Tatum & Giannis Could Pass Jaylen Brown Next Summer

Potential supermax extensions on the horizon: 2026: Nikola Jokic – 5 years / $404M 2025: Luka Doncic – 5 years / $367M 2025: Joel Embiid – 5 years / $367M 2024: Jayson Tatum – 5 years / $334M 2024: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 5 years / $334M (Via @basketballtalk ) pic.twitter.com/caqzBBzzDa — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 27, 2023

Brown was able to hit certain incentives during the 2022-2023 season that made him eligible for the supermax extension, including making an All-NBA team.

There were talks about whether or not the Celtics would make the long term commitment to Brown. He has been a part of Boston’s young core along with Jayson Tatum for about 8 years now, but the team has failed in their ultimate goal of winning a championship. They came up short again during the 2023 Playoffs, and some of their shortcomings had something to do with the flaws in Brown’s game.

But the Celtics decided to keep the band together (despite jettisoning Marcus Smart off to play for the Grizzlies), and took the risk by signing Jaylen Brown to the richest contract ever.

Supermax Number Will Continue To Rise Yearly

“I want to attack that wealth gap here in Boston, create a project… Help stimulate the overall economy and I want to bring Black Wall Street here.” Jaylen Brown on his plans for the community with his new $304M Celtics deal 🗣 (via @NBCSCeltics)pic.twitter.com/CLWYMU6CF8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 27, 2023

He might not have that designation for long, as there are a handful of players that could potentially surpass his number. And one of them is his teammate.

Come Summer 2024, Tatum should be one of the next players in line to sign a supermax deal. It is estimated that his deal will be worth a whopping $233 million, and will be paid out over the same time frame of 5 years. At that point, Tatum and Brown will be taking up 35% of the salary cap each, so their financial situation will be one to keep an eye on.

Tatum isn’t the only one that is set to get paid next summer. Giannis Antetokounmpo is in line for the exact same deal that Tatum will be receiving, which would tie him to the Miwaukee Bucks for essentially the remainder of his prime years.

In 2025, Joel Embiid and Luka Dončić will be in line for deals worth $367 million, and Nikola Jokić could sign a deal worth a predicted $404 million in 2026.

