NBA: Tatum, Giannis Should Pass Jaylen Brown For Largest Contract Next Year

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics made history earlier this week when the team signed the player to the biggest contract in NBA history. The deal is set to kick in in 2024, and will span 5 years, paying Brown a total of $304 million.

Tatum & Giannis Could Pass Jaylen Brown Next Summer

Brown was able to hit certain incentives during the 2022-2023 season that made him eligible for the supermax extension, including making an All-NBA team.

There were talks about whether or not the Celtics would make the long term commitment to Brown. He has been a part of Boston’s young core along with Jayson Tatum for about 8 years now, but the team has failed in their ultimate goal of winning a championship. They came up short again during the 2023 Playoffs, and some of their shortcomings had something to do with the flaws in Brown’s game.

But the Celtics decided to keep the band together (despite jettisoning Marcus Smart off to play for the Grizzlies), and took the risk by signing Jaylen Brown to the richest contract ever.

Supermax Number Will Continue To Rise Yearly

He might not have that designation for long, as there are a handful of players that could potentially surpass his number. And one of them is his teammate.

Come Summer 2024, Tatum should be one of the next players in line to sign a supermax deal. It is estimated that his deal will be worth a whopping $233 million, and will be paid out over the same time frame of 5 years. At that point, Tatum and Brown will be taking up 35% of the salary cap each, so their financial situation will be one to keep an eye on.

Tatum isn’t the only one that is set to get paid next summer. Giannis Antetokounmpo is in line for the exact same deal that Tatum will be receiving, which would tie him to the Miwaukee Bucks for essentially the remainder of his prime years.

In 2025, Joel Embiid and Luka Dončić will be in line for deals worth $367 million, and Nikola Jokić could sign a deal worth a predicted $404 million in 2026.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Anthony R. Cardenas

