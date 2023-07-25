NBA

Jaylen Brown Is Now Scheduled To Earn Nearly $70 Million In 2029

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The Boston Celtics had a decision looming this off-season, one that would change the financial course of the franchise for the next half decade. Small forward Jaylen Brown was due for a contract extension, one that would tie him to Boston through 2029 and make him the league’s highest paid player.

Jaylen Brown Signs Supermax, Richest Contract In NBA History

A deal was finally struck early on Tuesday, and the two sides agreed on a five year, $304 million supermax contract extension, the richest deal ever struck in the history of the NBA. Brown was made eligible for the supermax by making the Second Team All-NBA this last season, and did so by averaging a career high 26.6 points per game.

The breakdown of the contract shows how the money balloons as the years progress. The extension will officially kick in for the start of the 2024-25 season, a year in which Brown will earn $52.3 million. The value of the yearly payouts will increase by roughly $4.2 million for each passing season, and when he enters the final year of the deal in 2028-29, Jaylen Brown will be making a whopping $69.1 million.

Tatum Will Be Eligible Next Off-Season

There were questions about whether the Celtics would take the plunge and pay him the big money. Their core of players has been unable to achieve their ultimate goal in recent years, having come up short in the playoffs after deep runs. There were parts of Brown’s game that were considered a liability, especially in the early parts of the 7-game series against the Miami Heat.

But Boston found it important to keep their stars together, and they’ll be writing another big check next off-season when Brown’s co-star teammate Jayson Tatum is eligible for his supermax extension.

Neither Tatum nor Brown will be the Celtics’ highest paid player for the coming season. That designation would go to newcomer Kristaps Porzingis, who is slated to earn over $36 million this year. Malcom Brogdon will be the 4th player on the roster that will be earning $20+ million. Brown will make $31.8 million next season in the final year of his current deal.

The contract extension signed by Jaylen Brown surpasses the one that Nikola Jokic signed, which was worth $276 million.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
