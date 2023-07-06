NBA free agency has been in full swing for a week now, and there are plenty of new players that have found new homes for the 2023-24 season. Many of the contract that have been handed out are hefty in overall value, making some players rich men overnight.

Rich Paul Has Been Having A Great July So Far

Rich Paul is dominating free agency. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VyQK1JuzQ1 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 6, 2023

But there is a person that is benefiting immensely from the big money being thrown around, and he’s not a player at all.

Rich Paul is the founder of Klutch Sports Group, an agency that represents a handful of the league’s top players. His #1 client has always been LeBron James, as the two have essentially created the powerhouse together. But the rest of the list of players that are signed to Klutch is an impressive collection, and it isn’t just NBA players.

Klutch and Paul represent players in the NFL as well, including DeAndre Hopkins, Jalen Hurts, and Bijan Robinson. But their expertise and a majority of their high-profile clients are NBA-related.

It has been a good summer so far for Rich Paul and Klutch Sports. Within the first 48 hours of free agency, Paul’s clients had racked up more than $445,000,000 in new contract money. On the first day alone, he helped Draymond Green get $100 million, got $130 million for Fred VanVleet, and secured a $160 million contract for Jerami Grant.

Paul’s Sneaker Collab Is Set To Release Later This Month

Rich Paul “Forever Yours” NB 550 🥀 pic.twitter.com/Q0lvcYylv6 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) June 30, 2023

Things got even better for Paul on Thursday. The Atlanta Hawks have been in talks with Dejounte Murray about a renewal of his contract, and the two sides finally struck a deal. Murray’s extension is worth a reported $120 million over the course of four years, giving Klutch Sports yet another reason to do a victory lap.

It doesn’t stop there for Rich Paul. Also happening on Thursday was an announcement about the collaboration between he and the New Balance sneaker company. Paul will have a collaboration with the brand’s popular “550” shoe, which are a light purple color with Paul’s name appearing on the tongue. The shoes will be made available on July 14th and will cost $130.

Some of Paul’s other high-profile NBA clients include Anthony Davis, De’Aaron Fox, Darius Garland, and Zach LaVine.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like