NBA

Bryce James, Youngest Son Of LeBron, Attracts NBA Scouts

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz wcmeenod5wjayhpbdowb
rsz wcmeenod5wjayhpbdowb

As LeBron James advances in age and we enter the twilight of his NBA career, we can begin to think about the next generation. Not only will we see the next generation of superstars, but the next generation of the James family, as well.

Bryce James, Son Of LeBron, Attracts NBA Scouts

Much of the attention has been on Bronny James, the family’s eldest son. He is now 18-years old, and has been following in his father’s basketball footsteps since a young age. He was often thought to be the better athlete and potential prospect of the two James’ boys, and he has done his best to live up to the billing so far.

Bronny is committed to playing for the University of Southern California starting this fall.

But there is another member of the James gang that could be creating a basketball career of his own. Bryce James is three years younger than Bronny, and the basketball focus of the family has never really been on him. But that is all changing now that he is entering his prime high school years.

He won’t be eligible to be drafted until 2026, and he hasn’t even decided on where he’ll spend his college days yet. But he is already attracting attention from NBA scouts, as evidenced by the showing at an event in the south.

Both Bryce and Bronny Getting Attention

James is participating in this week’s Peach Jam, which is hosted by Nike and played in Augusta, South Carolina. Many young prospects will use the event to showcase their skills, and Bryce James is one of them. Upon his debut in the tournament, LeBron James made a Twitter post about his son’s arrival.

The boy’s father wasn’t the only set of NBA eyes that would be watching the tournament. There were scouts from more than a handful of teams around the league in attendance, many of whom made it a “priority” to see Bryce James play. Amongst those watching were scouts from the Lakers, Magic, Cavaliers, Mavericks, Suns, and Hawks.

James plays for the Strive For Greatness team in this year’s Peach Jam, and scored 12 points in the team’s first game. He played alongside his brother at Sierra Canyon High School this past year.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz 230625055133 01 victor wembanyama 062423 restricted
NBA

LATEST Victor Wembanyama Will Make Summer League Debut On Friday

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  17h
rsz 220706041704 01 chet holmgren nba summer league debut restricted
NBA
Chet Homlgren Says “Its Like The Injury Never Happened”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  20h

Chet Holmgren was one of the highly touted prospects coming out of college for the 2022 NBA Draft, and the Oklahoma City Thunder made him the second overall pick. But…

rsz usatsi 19715392 168386351 lowres e1673036193386
NBA
Trail Blazers Are Not Interested In Tyler Herro, Says Woj
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 4 2023

The Damian Lillard trade situation is becoming a long and drawn out one. There have been rumors swirling about possible pieces that could be involved in a swap with the…

1484720700.0
NBA
Anthony Edwards Signs Rookie Max Extension
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jul 3 2023
rsz 16526248374026
NBA
Tyler Herro Removes “Miami Heat Guard” From Twitter Bio
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 2 2023
rsz fff
NBA
Radio Host Blasts Mavericks Decision To Re-Sign Kyrie Irving
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 2 2023
vuc
NBA
Nikola Vucevic Signs Extension With The Chicago Bulls
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jun 28 2023
Arrow to top