NBA Referees admit to ‘gut-wrenching’ mistake in Celtics-Lakers game

Olly Taliku
The official account for NBA Referees has admitted to the ‘gut-wrenching’ mistake in the Celtics-Lakers game on Saturday night that sent the match to overtime.

As LeBron rose to the basket for the final play of the game, Jayson Tatum appeared to foul the veteran as he slapped the arm of James on approach to the rim.

No foul was called on Tatum, with the game going to overtime as Lakers players and coaches erupted into protest at the blatant foul.

LeBron was particularly animated on the court following the decision and he wasn’t the only one, as teammate Dennis Schroder later called for referees to be punished with fines for their mistakes.

“They also giving technical fouls to people who are reacting to their mistakes.

“The replay center should also use replay to get calls right on an especially important play like the OBVIOUS foul on LeBron at the end of the game.

“This needs to stop. We need every win we can get in this league to reach our goals! To lose 3-5 games this season off of referee’s mistakes is really hard.”

The NBA referees have since recognised their mistakes and released an official apology on Twitter following the error in judgement.

“Like everyone else, referees make mistakes, we made one at the end of last night’s game and that is gut-wrenching for us.

“This play will weigh heavily and cause sleepless nights as we strive to be the best referees we can be.

Although the referees acknowledged their errors the damage was already done for the Lakers and LeBron, as Boston went on to scrape a win in overtime.

