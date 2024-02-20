NBA

NBA Drama: Back & Forth Between JJ Redick And Patrick Beverley Intensifies

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The NBA is never short on drama, even when the players are enjoying some much-needed time off in the middle of a long season. That much is true this year, as Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley has gotten into a back and forth on Twitter with former NBA player and current ESPN analyst JJ Redick.

NBA Beef Continues With Back & Forth Between Redick and Beverley

It began early on Tuesday morning. Redick was commenting on the Bucks’ situation, and the fact that the team is just 3-7 in the first ten games under Doc Rivers. Redick harshly called out the head coach, saying that Rivers never shows accountability, and is always throwing his team under the bus.

He would know first hand. Redick was a member of the Clippers during Rivers’ tenure as the team’s head coach, and the two spent four years in the same locker room. So while it is somewhat surprising to hear a coach get called out like he did on national television, the statements hold far more weight when they are said by one of their former players.

It didn’t sit well with Beverley. The journeyman guard took to Twitter to respond to Redick, defending his current coach against the allegations, but strictly attacking Redick in doing so:

Beverley is obviously alluding to the time that the two spend together in Los Angeles with the Clippers, a tenure that ended the season before Beverley arrived to play for them. The accusations are interesting, given the fact that Redick had the most productive seasons of his career while playing under Rivers, which is what the current analyst responded with in his own tweet about an hour later:

Interestingly, Doc’s son Austin is currently a fellow NBA analyst on ESPN alongside Redick.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in third place in the Eastern Conference and are 8.5 games back of the Boston Celtics for the #1 seed.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
