NBA

ESPN analyst JJ Redick called out Bucks’ head coach Doc Rivers for never having ‘accountability’

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
JJ Redick Doc Rivers pic
JJ Redick Doc Rivers pic

Besides a lone championship in the 2007-08 season with Boston, Doc Rivers hasn’t had much playoff success as a head coach. In 215 playoff games coached over 24 seasons, Rivers is 111-104. The 62-year-old was fired as head coach of the 76ers at the end of last postseason. To start 2023-24, Rivers was an in-game analyst for ESPN. 

However, the Milwaukee Bucks fired their head coach Adrian Griffin. He did not even get the chance to finish a full season with the Bucks. After Griffin’s firing, Milwaukee was quick to hire Doc Rivers. Since taking over as head coach, the team is 3-7. Rivers gave public comments about how taking this job was harder than he expected. One of his former players and current ESPN analyst JJ Redick went off on Rivers for never having accountability and always having an excuse. Strong comments from Redick who did not hold back.

Was JJ Redick right for calling out Doc Rivers for never having any accountability in his coaching career?


In 2016-17, Doc Rivers took over as head coach of the LA Clippers after nine seasons in Boston. That season was also JJ Redick’s first year with the team. Redick and Rivers crossed paths for four seasons with the Clippers. Recently, the now Bucks head coach made comments about how he’s had to adjust to taking over the coaching job mid-season. It’s the first time Rivers has done that in his career.

However, JJ Redick did not want to hear the endless excuses Rivers continues to give. On ESPN’s First Take, Redick explained how he has seen this trend happening for years. He’s viewed it from an outside lens and up close and personal as one of Rivers’ players. It’s safe to say that there is validity behind what Redick is saying. The former NBA player was clearly upset about having to listen to his former head coach have an excuse for everything that goes wrong.


Additionally, Redick made comments about Rivers always throwing his team under the bus. He claims the 62-year-old never takes accountability. A perfect example was Milwaukee’s last game before the all-star break. The Bucks lost 113-110 to an inferior Grizzlies team. After the game, Rivers would not take accountability for the loss. Redick spoke about this in his rant about Rivers and said this is not the first time he’s seen it happen. His co-host of First Take Stephen A. Smith said this could be Rivers’ last head coaching job if he doesn’t win a championship in the next two seasons.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Mike Conley Timberwolves pic
NBA

LATEST Minnesota’s Mike Conley agreed to a two-year, $21 million contract extension with the Timberwolves

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 20 2024
rsz steph curry giannis antetokounmpo gettyimages 1125534215 e1689198107422
NBA
Add Giannis To The List Of NBA Stars That The Warriors Are Interested In
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 20 2024

The Golden State Warriors have made plenty of headlines lately. On the court, their recent hot streak has salvaged their season, as they are now within striking distance of the…

rsz gettyimages 2021686525
NBA
Players, Media Comment On Lackluster NBA All-Star Game
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 19 2024

Adam Silver and the NBA front office stressed the importance of effort during the 2024 All-Star Game as well as in future events. The game has lost some of its…

Jacque Vaughn Nets pic
NBA
The Brooklyn Nets have dismissed head coach Jacque Vaughn
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 19 2024
Damian Lillard all star game MVP
NBA
Damian Lillard made NBA history this weekend and tied an accomplishment of Michael Jordan
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 19 2024
Adam Silver NBA
NBA
What can the league do to fix their issue with the competition level in the all-star game?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 19 2024
rsz docrivers
NBA
NBA: Doc Rivers Says Bucks Coaching Job Is “Harder Than I Thought”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 17 2024
Arrow to top