NBA All-Star Reserves Announced | Harden, Davis snubbed

The 2023 NBA All-Star reserves have been announced for the game in Salt Lake City, Utah later this month with some surprise omissions.

The starters and team captains were revealed last week as Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James topped the fan vote in their respective conferences.

Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum make up the remaining Eastern starters and Steph Curry, Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokic make up the West.

2023 NBA All-Star Reserves

Eastern Conference:

Guards: Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, DeMar DeRozan, Tyrese Haliburton

Forwards: Joel Embiid, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle

Western Conference:

Guards: Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Damian Lillard

Forwards: Paul George, Domantas Sabonis, Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr

Complete list of 2023 All Star starters and reserves: pic.twitter.com/YxTPzQ2ZhW — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 3, 2023

Who got snubbed from the 2023 NBA All-Star game?

Some of the most talked about All-Star snubs in 2023 include:

James Harden

Trae Young

Jalen Brunson

Anthony Edwards

Pascal Siakam

Jimmy Butler

De’Aaron Fox

Darius Garland

Aaron Gordon

Anthony Davis

Devin Booker

James Harden’s IG story 👀 pic.twitter.com/nRnILd62xJ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 3, 2023

It’s easy to say who should’ve been included, but quite the opposite to say why those included shouldn’t have been selected – each of the All-Stars have earned their spots and make good arguments to play in the game.

The fan vote favored Zion Williamson, who was selected as a starter despite playing just 29 games so far this season – the same amount as Anthony Davis, who the coaches have likely not selected due to his time missed on the court.

NBA All-Star weekend starts on February 17 with the main event two days later on February 19 in an action packed weekend at Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz.

