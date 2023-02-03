NBA All-Star Reserves Announced | Harden, Davis snubbed

The 2023 NBA All-Star reserves have been announced for the game in Salt Lake City, Utah later this month with some surprise omissions.
The starters and team captains were revealed last week as Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James topped the fan vote in their respective conferences.
Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum make up the remaining Eastern starters and Steph Curry, Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokic make up the West.
2023 NBA All-Star Reserves
Eastern Conference:
Guards: Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, DeMar DeRozan, Tyrese Haliburton
Forwards: Joel Embiid, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle
Western Conference:
Guards: Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Damian Lillard
Forwards: Paul George, Domantas Sabonis, Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr
Complete list of 2023 All Star starters and reserves: pic.twitter.com/YxTPzQ2ZhW
— Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 3, 2023
Who got snubbed from the 2023 NBA All-Star game?
Some of the most talked about All-Star snubs in 2023 include:
- James Harden
- Trae Young
- Jalen Brunson
- Anthony Edwards
- Pascal Siakam
- Jimmy Butler
- De’Aaron Fox
- Darius Garland
- Aaron Gordon
- Anthony Davis
- Devin Booker
James Harden’s IG story 👀 pic.twitter.com/nRnILd62xJ
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 3, 2023
It’s easy to say who should’ve been included, but quite the opposite to say why those included shouldn’t have been selected – each of the All-Stars have earned their spots and make good arguments to play in the game.
The fan vote favored Zion Williamson, who was selected as a starter despite playing just 29 games so far this season – the same amount as Anthony Davis, who the coaches have likely not selected due to his time missed on the court.
NBA All-Star weekend starts on February 17 with the main event two days later on February 19 in an action packed weekend at Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz.
