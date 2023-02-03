NBA

Boston Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Named An All-Star For 2nd Time

Kyle Curran
2 min read
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been named an All-Star for the second time in his career, and the second time in three seasons. 

Brown is enjoying a mammoth season in Boston, averaging career-high numbers in points (27.0) and rebounds (7.1) to go alongside 3.2 assists per game. He’s also shooting 49.1% from the field and 33.7% from three-point range.

He’s playing in a top quality Celtics side who are 37-15 on the season with the best record in the NBA, and they also lead the Eastern Conference.

Boston will be hoping to go one better than last year and win the NBA Finals this time around after they lost to the Golden State Warriors at the final hurdle in their last attempt.

Brown won’t be the only Celtics representative, he will join Jayson Tatum who will be a starter in the game.

Joining Brown in the East All-Star reserves will be Joel Embiid, Jrue Holiday, DeMar DeRozan, Julius Randle, Tyrese Haliburton and Bam Adebayo. The starters are made up of Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant.

Meanwhile on the West, the reserves are Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Domantas Sabonis, Damian Lillard, Paul George, Lauri Markkanen, and Jaren Jackson Jr.. They joined Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, and Zion Williams, who will be starting the game.

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community.
