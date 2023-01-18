Basketball

Kyrie Irving expected to re-sign with Brooklyn Nets

Author image
Joe Lyons
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
i 2
i 2
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Kyrie Irving is expected to re-sign with the Brooklyn Nets this offseason and continue to play alongside Kevin Durant, according to a report.

According to Michael Scotto, several NBA executives believe Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets will continue their partnership together beyond this season.

Irving opted into his $37 million player option and returned to the Nets for the 2022-23 season despite some speculation that the 30-year-old would seek a move away to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The NBA champion was suspended in November for five games for failing to ‘unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs’ after sharing links on social media to a film called ‘Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America’.

Kyrie Irving to re-sign with Nets in bid for second championship

The Nets are fourth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 27-16 and are expected to be right amongst the teams fighting to win the NBA Finals later this year.

Irving, averaging 25.6 points per game and Kevin Durant, averaging 29.7 points per game are widely regarded as one of the best duos in the league and Brooklyn look like a different team post-Steve Nash.

Durant was ruled out for up to a month with an MCL sprain suffered on January 8 against the Miami Heat and the Nets have lost three straight games since.

Before the injury, the Nets had been on a 20-4 run with the best record and offensive rating in the league since Irving returned from suspension and continued the season under Jacque Vaughn.

Vaughn is one of the frontrunners to win the NBA’s Coach of the Year award alongside Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla according to NBA betting sites.

Content You May Like

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From Basketball

Latest news

View all
i 2
Basketball

LATEST Kyrie Irving expected to re-sign with Brooklyn Nets

Author image Joe Lyons  •  26min
0x0
Basketball
Celtics and Raptors interested in Spurs center Jakob Poeltl
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 17 2023

San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl is reportedly of great interest to the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors as the February 9 trade deadline edges closer, according to a report….

ee53d210 e057 11ec b3ff cab44997c484
Basketball
CJ McCollum believes Toronto Raptors are preparing to trade
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 16 2023

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum has spoken out on rumoured unrest within the Toronto Raptors franchise currently and believes the team is preparing to move players in a trade….

AAArena Miami Heat exterior day 1440x9000 cb3417e25056a36 cb3418eb 5056 a36a 0b180fd96272dd26
Basketball
Miami Heat rename arena to ‘The Arena’ following FTX collapse
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 12 2023
nba plain 4398471d 63d5 4965 a7f0 36d83a53482c
Basketball
Lakers star Anthony Davis targeting return in 2 weeks
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 10 2023
Kyrie Irving
Basketball
Kyrie Irving Could Return For Nets vs Grizzlies On Sunday After Apology
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 20 2022
NBA betting
Basketball
Best NBA Betting Sites For Saturday 5th November 2022 With $4000 In Sportsbook Cash Bonuses
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Nov 5 2022
Arrow to top