Kyrie Irving expected to re-sign with Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving is expected to re-sign with the Brooklyn Nets this offseason and continue to play alongside Kevin Durant, according to a report.

According to Michael Scotto, several NBA executives believe Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets will continue their partnership together beyond this season.

Irving opted into his $37 million player option and returned to the Nets for the 2022-23 season despite some speculation that the 30-year-old would seek a move away to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The NBA champion was suspended in November for five games for failing to ‘unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs’ after sharing links on social media to a film called ‘Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America’.

Kyrie Irving scored 29 PTS & the Nets have won 18 of their last 20 games! #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/6SobtaV7MI — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 9, 2023

Kyrie Irving to re-sign with Nets in bid for second championship

The Nets are fourth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 27-16 and are expected to be right amongst the teams fighting to win the NBA Finals later this year.

Irving, averaging 25.6 points per game and Kevin Durant, averaging 29.7 points per game are widely regarded as one of the best duos in the league and Brooklyn look like a different team post-Steve Nash.

Durant was ruled out for up to a month with an MCL sprain suffered on January 8 against the Miami Heat and the Nets have lost three straight games since.

Before the injury, the Nets had been on a 20-4 run with the best record and offensive rating in the league since Irving returned from suspension and continued the season under Jacque Vaughn.

Vaughn is one of the frontrunners to win the NBA’s Coach of the Year award alongside Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla according to NBA betting sites.

