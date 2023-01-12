Site News

Stephen A. Smith believes Jayson Tatum should start over Kevin Durant in All-Star game

Author image
Joe Lyons
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
1332785947.0
1332785947.0
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum should get the nod and start over Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant in the All-Star game.

Tatum and Durant are two of the top vote getters in the Eastern Conference frontcourt alongside Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid.

There are only three starting spots available between those four players and the current share of the vote has Durant ranked as number one, Antetokounmpo second, Embiid third and Tatum fourth.

Tatum is fourth in the league in scoring (30.8 points per game) compared to Durant in seventh (29.7) and averages more rebounds whilst producing similar assist numbers.

In an appearance on Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green’s podcast, Stephen A. Smith made the argument that despite Durant topping the polls, Tatum should start instead.

“I would have to remove K.D. That’s saying a lot from me because I think when K.D.’s healthy, he’s the best on the planet, and I think he’s a leading candidate for MVP.

“Here’s where I can pick Tatum over K.D. – similar stats but a better record. And by the way, the last time we saw y’all two against each other, Tatum swept you. That’s why.”

Jayson Tatum on track for MVP-caliber season

Jayson Tatum is doing something no Boston Celtic has ever achieved in a full season – averaging over 30 points per game.

Not only is the 24-year-old scoring the ball in elite fashion, he has the defense to match also and is arguably the most valuable player in the NBA today with an emphasis on the importance of two-way wings.

Tatum’s brand-new signature Jordan shoes will release next month as he becomes the latest star to get his own silhouette to wear on the court.

Following the Celtics’ fourth straight victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, Tatum marked his 13th straight game with at least 25 points and has scored the most points ever by a Celtic in the first half of the season.

The former Duke star is gunning for revenge after an underwhelming NBA Finals performance in June and has responded in the manner that all elite players do.

Coming off the back of a historic 2022 playoff run where Boston fell short in the NBA Finals, Tatum is hungry for revenge and according to NBA betting sites the Celtics are favorites to win the Larry O’Brien trophy this June.

Sitting pretty at the top of the Eastern Conference with the best record in the league (30-12), Tatum is the best player on the best team and is sure to mount a strong challenge to win MVP later this year.

Content You May Like

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From Site News

Latest news

View all
Tyrese Haliburton injury
Site News

LATEST Tyrese Haliburton Leaves Maddison Square Garden On Crutches After Nasty Fall

Author image Olly Taliku  •  3h
Robert Williams Marcus Smart GettyImages 1231818101
Site News
Celtics’ Marcus Smart and Robert Williams questionable vs Pelicans
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 11 2023

Boston Celtics duo Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are both questionable to face the New Orleans Pelicans tonight as Joe Mazzulla’s side aim to make it four wins in a…

Brook Lopez
Site News
Brook Lopez Targets Defensive Player Of The Year and New Bucks Contract
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 11 2023

Brook Lopez has solidified himself as a DPOY candidate with his performances for the Bucks so far this season and has said he is also targeting a new contract with…

Hines TD vs Pats
Site News
Bills Kick Returner Nyheim Hines Headlines Player of the Week Awards
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 11 2023
Donald Trump
Site News
Donald Trump as Short as +600 to be Indicted on Current Markets After Being Accused of Four Federal Crimes
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 10 2023
Stephen Curry with arms in the air scaled 1
Site News
Warriors star Steph Curry questionable to return vs Suns tonight
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 10 2023
53bcb759 untitled design 33
Site News
2023 NBA MVP Odds and Prediction | Jayson Tatum tipped for glory
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 10 2023
Arrow to top