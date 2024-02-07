NBA

NBA: 76ers Announce That Joel Embiid Could Be Out Until At Least The Playoffs

Anthony R. Cardenas
A timetable for the return of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been announced, and the results are not exactly positive when it comes to the team’s hopes for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Joel Embiid Could Be Out Until The NBA Playoffs

Coming uncomfortably close to missing the allowed amount of games to still be eligible for the MVP award, Embiid was dealing with a knee injury when he presumably forced his way to play through the pain in a game against the Golden State Warriors last week.

Under the new rules set forth by the NBA in order to combat load management, a player must play in at least 65 of his team’s 82 games in order to be eligible for postseason awards. It has become a talking point recently, with some of the game’s biggest stars suffering through unfortunate injuries, and Embiid’s situation was at the forefront.

He injured himself further in the game against Golden State. Instead of being listed as questionable, Embiid was instead forced to undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus, and his status for the remainder of the season came in to question.

What wasn’t a question was his candidacy for most valuable, which is now completely off of the board.

But there was an update provided by NBA insider Shams Charania on Tuesday. According to the report, Embiid will be out for 6-8 week before he is able to make any type of comeback.

Injury History Could Cause Extended Rehab

Given the player’s history of knee and leg issues, it is safe to assume that his rehab will be on the longer end of the spectrum. If he returns in 8 weeks, he would be coming back with about a week left in the regular season, which could be just enough time to ramp up production for the playoffs.

But it takes him any longer, than the 76ers could be heading into the NBA playoffs without the player that was on a fast track to win MVP. And given the difference in their winning percentage when he is on and off of the court, it will be in Philly’s best interest to have Embiid fully available come April and May (and hopefully June).

The 76ers have already started to feel the effects of his absence, as they are just 1-6 in their last 7 games overall and have dropped down into 5th place in the East. They’ll take on the Warriors again in their next game on Thursday evening.

