Soccer

Report: Napoli Reach Complete Agreement With Al-Ahli Over Victor Osimhen Transfer

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Victor Osimhen Could Join Al Ahli
Victor Osimhen Could Join Al Ahli

Italian side Napoli reportedly has total agreement with Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ahli over the transfer of highly-rated center-forward Victor Osimhen. Osimhen, who has been dominating the headlines all summer, has yet to green-light the move.

Napoli Wants to Sell Victor Osimhen To Al-Ahli

According to two of the most trusted journalists in Italy, Gianluca Di Marzio and Fabrizio Romano, Napoli has agreed to sell Osimhen to Al-Ahli on deadline day, August 30. Romano believes the deal has only been agreed between clubs, with Osimhen still mulling things over.

Taking to social networking platform X (formerly Twitter), Romano shared:

Napoli reach total agreement with Al Ahli for Victor Osimhen! Club to club deal done for €75/80m ($83.1/88.7m) total package, Al Ahli have already booked a medical.

Four year contract worth €25/30m ($27.7/33.2m) per season net to Osimhen + RELEASE clause. Final green light up to Victor.”

Di Marzio, meanwhile, has suggested that Osimhen is also on board, with all involved parties currently working on finalizing the deal. He also quoted a significantly higher salary than Romano did, claiming Osimhen would earn a staggering €40 million ($44.3 million) during his Saudi Arabia stay.

On X, the Sky Sport journalist wrote:

Osimhen to Al-Ahli FC, parties working on final details: 4-year contract at around €40m ($44.3m) per year. Napoli expected to earn around €80m ($88.7m) + add-ons. Release clause will be included.”

Osimhen Latest Big Name To Give In To Saudi Lure

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Chelsea, and Arsenal — Osimhen did not have any shortage of suitors this summer. After his excellent spell at Napoli, Osimhen could have given himself a shot at winning the Champions League and other major honors by signing for any of the three clubs. However, as things stand, he is likely to join up with former Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez at Al-Ahli.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo move to Al-Nassr in January 2023, many superstars have joined him in Saudi Arabia. Initially, many expected only big-name but past-prime players, such as Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, and Neymar to move to Saudi Arabia. But that has not been the case. Players like Moussa Diaby (25), Ruben Neves (27), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (29), Aleksander Mitrovic (29), and more have also moved to the desert, despite having interest from prominent European clubs.

If Osimhen, one of the best center-forwards in the world, ends up in Saudi, it will be a major feather in the league’s cap. It will be a reminder that the Saudi Pro League clubs are well and truly capable of giving European giants a run for their money.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Lionel Messi Lamine Yamal Barcelona
Soccer

LATEST “Okay, this is something else” – Isaac Cuenca Claims It Is Fair To Compare Lamine Yamal With Barcelona Icon Lionel Messi

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 30 2024
New Chelsea Boss Enzo maresca
Soccer
“I just hope they don’t become a flat-track bully” – Arsenal Legend Paul Merson Makes Massive Prediction For Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 30 2024

Arsenal icon Paul Merson has backed Chelsea to pick up their second consecutive league triumph when they lock horns with Crystal Palace in the Premier League this week. Merson thinks…

Manchester United vs Liverpool
Soccer
“You’re sort of scratching your head” – Chris Sutton Predicts The Scoreline For Manchester United vs Liverpool
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 30 2024

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton has predicted Liverpool will come away with a narrow 2-1 victory over Manchester United in their upcoming Premier League meeting. Sutton, however, conceded that he…

Manchester United Outcast Jadon Sancho
Soccer
Report: 4 Clubs In The Running For Manchester United Star Jadon Sancho On Deadline Day
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 30 2024
Victor Osimhen Could Join Al Ahli
Soccer
Report: Napoli Reach Complete Agreement With Al-Ahli Over Victor Osimhen Transfer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 30 2024
Lionel Messi With La Liga Title
Soccer
Top 5 Players With Most La Liga Title Wins In History: Barcelona Icon Lionel Messi Is In 2nd Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 30 2024
Ivan Toney
Soccer
Could Arsenal Make A Late Move In The Transfer Window For Ivan Toney?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 29 2024
Arrow to top