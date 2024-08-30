Italian side Napoli reportedly has total agreement with Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ahli over the transfer of highly-rated center-forward Victor Osimhen. Osimhen, who has been dominating the headlines all summer, has yet to green-light the move.

Napoli Wants to Sell Victor Osimhen To Al-Ahli

According to two of the most trusted journalists in Italy, Gianluca Di Marzio and Fabrizio Romano, Napoli has agreed to sell Osimhen to Al-Ahli on deadline day, August 30. Romano believes the deal has only been agreed between clubs, with Osimhen still mulling things over.

Taking to social networking platform X (formerly Twitter), Romano shared:

“Napoli reach total agreement with Al Ahli for Victor Osimhen! Club to club deal done for €75/80m ($83.1/88.7m) total package, Al Ahli have already booked a medical.

“Four year contract worth €25/30m ($27.7/33.2m) per season net to Osimhen + RELEASE clause. Final green light up to Victor.”

Di Marzio, meanwhile, has suggested that Osimhen is also on board, with all involved parties currently working on finalizing the deal. He also quoted a significantly higher salary than Romano did, claiming Osimhen would earn a staggering €40 million ($44.3 million) during his Saudi Arabia stay.

On X, the Sky Sport journalist wrote:

“Osimhen to Al-Ahli FC, parties working on final details: 4-year contract at around €40m ($44.3m) per year. Napoli expected to earn around €80m ($88.7m) + add-ons. Release clause will be included.”

Osimhen Latest Big Name To Give In To Saudi Lure

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Chelsea, and Arsenal — Osimhen did not have any shortage of suitors this summer. After his excellent spell at Napoli, Osimhen could have given himself a shot at winning the Champions League and other major honors by signing for any of the three clubs. However, as things stand, he is likely to join up with former Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez at Al-Ahli.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo move to Al-Nassr in January 2023, many superstars have joined him in Saudi Arabia. Initially, many expected only big-name but past-prime players, such as Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, and Neymar to move to Saudi Arabia. But that has not been the case. Players like Moussa Diaby (25), Ruben Neves (27), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (29), Aleksander Mitrovic (29), and more have also moved to the desert, despite having interest from prominent European clubs.

If Osimhen, one of the best center-forwards in the world, ends up in Saudi, it will be a major feather in the league’s cap. It will be a reminder that the Saudi Pro League clubs are well and truly capable of giving European giants a run for their money.