Report: Napoli Reject PSG's First Offer For Star Man Victor Osimhen

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
PSG Target Victor Osimhen
PSG Target Victor Osimhen

Serie A powerhouse Napoli have reportedly shot down Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)’s first official offer for center-forward extraordinaire Victor Osimhen. Napoli are well aware of the Parisians’ desperation after losing Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid and want to extract as much money as possible from the Osimhen deal.

Luis Enrique’s PSG have talented individuals in every department of the team, including the attack. However, they do not have a match-winner of Mbappe’s caliber — one who can single-handedly decide the outcome of a game. Out of all the options available on the market, PSG have identified Osimhen as the player closest to Mbappe in terms of impact. However, pulling off the deal is proving to be quite a tough job.

Napoli Reject PSG’s First Bid For Victor Osimhen

PSG have been negotiating with Napoli for quite a while now but have not made any headway. According to a report from Santi Aouna (via Fichajes.net), the Ligue 1 holders have had their first bid rejected for the Nigerian attacker, with the Partenopei asking well above the offered price. PSG reportedly tabled an €80 million ($86.99 million) bid for Osimhen, which Napoli shot down without a second thought.

As per Aouna, the Italian outfit are well aware of the interest Osimhen has generated in the market and will not accept anything less than €110 million ($119.61 million) for his services.

If PSG agree to bump up their offer for Osimhen and get the green light from Napoli, they will then have to find a way to convince the 25-year-old of their project. Les Parisiens have to ensure him that their future is brighter than any of the other teams vying for his services.

PSG are not the only European powerhouse keeping a close eye on the Nigerian sharpshooter. Premier League outfit Arsenal are also reportedly in the running. They came close to winning the English top-flight title in the last two seasons and adding a player of Osimhen’s caliber could help them take the all-important final step.

Osimhen has been at Napoli since joining them from LOSC Lille in the summer of 2020. He has played 133 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 76 times and providing 18 assists.

The 2022-23 Serie A campaign marked the best of his career, as he scored a league-best 26 times to fire Napoli to the title — their first since the 1989-90 season (3 titles total).

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
