Barcelona midfielder Oriol Romeu has reportedly turned down the opportunity to join 2022-23 Serie A winners Napoli. The veteran midfielder is determined to continue at Barca under the tutelage of new manager Hansi Flick.

In a fragile economic state, Barcelona signed Romeu from La Liga rivals Girona for a mere €3.4 million ($3.68 million) fee in July 2023. It was a fine strategic move from the Blaugrana, as they got a tried-and-tested pivot without breaking the bank. The 32-year-old started well, but he could not deliver the goods in Xavi’s tactical setup. So within a few months after joining, Romeu became an afterthought, with Xavi giving precedence to other midfielders over him.

Oriol Romeu Wants To Stay At Barcelona

Xavi left the Blaugrana at the end of the 2023-24 season but Romeu’s chances of continuing looked slim. Many thought Flick would green-light Romeu’s sale and bring in a more accomplished pivot. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, however, believes the Catalan outfit are no longer looking to sign a new pivot as Flick is happy with what he has seen from Romeu. The former Bayern Munich coach reportedly admires Romeu’s power, sense of positioning, and the experience he brings to the table.

As for the player, he has always been keen on continuing in the Catalan capital.

According to the aforementioned report, Serie A giants Napoli tested Romeu’s and Barcelona’s resolve by tabling an offer for the player. The player turned it down without a second thought. Romeu has been encouraged by the trust Flick has shown in him and wants to see out his contract, which runs until June 2026. Additionally, since Napoli could not secure a place in the UEFA Champions League, he was less inclined to make the switch. Barca also did not wish to sell Romeu, but they supposedly would have honored Romeu’s wishes had he chosen to leave.

Since joining the Catalonian powerhouse last summer, Romeu has played 37 games across competitions. claiming an assist. With Frenkie de Jong and Gavi still recovering from their respective injuries, Romeu could get enough opportunities to make an impact. It will be interesting to see if he can make the most of them.