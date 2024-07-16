Soccer

5 Players With Most Goals + Assists In EURO 2024: Lamine Yamal Is In 2nd Place

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
4 min read
Lamine Yamal EURO Winner
Lamine Yamal EURO Winner

The 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024) is officially in the history books. Luis de la Fuente’s Spain took home the coveted trophy on Sunday, July 14, beating Gareth Southgate’s England 2-1 in a hotly contested final at the Olympiastadion in Germany.

Having celebrated the standout players of each Matchday throughout the competition, we now turn our attention to the post-tournament analysis, honoring the ones who delivered decisive performances throughout. We start this mini-series with five players who had the most goals + assists in EURO 2024.

Let’s get to it!

#5 Fabian Ruiz (Spain): 4 Goal Contributions

Fabian Ruiz Enjoyed A Stellar EURO 2024 Campaign
Fabian Ruiz Scored Twice In EURO 2024

Kicking off this list is one of Spain’s unsung heroes, Fabian Ruiz. The central midfielder delivered one masterclass after another en route to La Roja’s fourth European Championship crown, scoring twice and providing two assists.

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder scored and assisted in Spain’s tournament opener against Croatia, guiding La Roja to a 3-0 win. He replicated the goal-assist feat in the Round of 16, helping Spain claim a thumping 4-1 victory over Georgia.

#4 Cody Gakpo (Netherlands): 4 Goal Contributions

Netherlands Have Been One Of The Top Scoring Teams In EURO 2024
Cody Gakpo Scored And Assisted Against Romania

Cody Gakpo was easily the Netherlands’ most impactful player in EURO 2024. The Liverpool forward chipped in with three goals and an assist in six matches, finishing the tournament as one of the joint-top scorers and Holland’s most prolific forward.

Gakpo played his best game of EURO 2024 in the Round-of-16 bout against Romania. He scored a superb goal and chipped in with a fine assist to Donyell Malen to help the Dutch to a 3-0 victory.

#3 Georges Mikautadze (Georgia): 4 Goal Contributions

Georges Mikautadze Was One Of The Leaders In Goal Involvements In EURO 2024
Georges Mikautadze Scored And Assisted Against Portugal

Georgia qualified for the Round of 16 in their debut European Championship campaign. It was a display of skill, dedication, and hunger, with Georges Mikautadze personifying all three throughout the competition. The 23-year-old FC Metz center-forward scored thrice and provided an assist, finishing as one of the joint-leading scorers — alongside five others — of the competition.

Mikautadze scored in all three Group F matches for Georgia, but his best performance came in the shock 2-0 victory over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal. He set up Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for the opening goal in the first half before putting away a penalty in the second 45.

#2 Lamine Yamal (Spain): 5 Goal Contributions

Lamine Yamal Has Claimed The Most Assists In EURO 2024
Lamine Yamal Is The Youngest Ever EURO Player & Winner

The youngest player in history to play in, score in, and win the European Championship, Lamine Yamal had a direct hand in five of Spain’s goals in EURO 2024. The youngster, who turned 17 on July 13, scored once and provided four assists in seven appearances.

Yamal scored his only goal of EURO 2024 in Spain’s 2-1 victory over France in the semi-final. He found the back of the net with an audacious 27-yard strike, leaving Kylian Mbappe and Co. shell-shocked. Yamal could not find the back of the net in the final against England but chipped in with an excellent assist to allow Nico Williams to open the scoring. For his unimaginable exploits in Germany, Yamal deservedly won the Young Player of the Tournament award.

#1 Dani Olmo (Spain): 5 Goal Contributions

Dani Olmo Was One Of The Players With Most Goal Involvements In EURO 2024
Dani Olmo Helped Spain Through To The Finals

One of the most impactful players for Spain in EURO 2024, Dani Olmo was directly involved in five goals. The RB Leipzig midfielder chipped in with an impressive three goals and two assists in six matches. Interestingly, Olmo was not in Luis de la Fuente’s first-choice XI when the tournament began. But following Pedri’s injury in the quarter-finals, he became integral to Spain’s plans.

In fact, Olmo delivered his finest performance of the tournament against Germany itself. Coming off the bench in the eighth minute, Olmo chipped in with a goal and an assist against Die Mannschaft to take La Roja to an impressive 2-1 victory.

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
