The English Premier League is arguably the most competitive soccer league in the world. Naturally, every competing team wants to get off to a flyer, putting a solid win on the board on Matchday 1. Unfortunately, thanks to the stiff competition, getting a dream start is easier said than done.

In the list below, we will take a look at the teams that have made a habit of firing from the first game. Continue reading to check out the top five clubs that have amassed the most points on Matchday 1 in the history of the Premier League. Let’s begin!

#5 Manchester City: 54 Points

Defending English champions Manchester City have bagged 54 points in the history of the Premier League. The Cityzens are competing in the 28th Premier League campaign this season.

Manchester City locked horns with Chelsea in their first match of the 2024-25 season. Pep Guardiola’s men were not at their very best, but they did enough to come away with a comfortable 2-0 victory. Erling Haaland opened the scoring for City in the 18th minute while Mateo Kovacic sealed the win with a 25-yard piledriver in the 84th minute.

#4 Arsenal: 60 Points

One of the most flamboyant teams in Premier League history, Arsenal, has claimed the fourth spot in the rankings. The Gunners have had the privilege of being part of all 33 EPL Matchday 1 fixtures, nicking a rather impressive 60 points.

After finishing second the last couple of seasons, Arsenal is pushing to oust Manchester City and climb the top step for the first time since the 2003-04 season. Mikel Arteta and Co. have made a strong start to the campaign, bagging a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, thanks to goals from Kai Havertz (25′) and Bukayo Saka (74′). It will be interesting to see how long they can hold the momentum this term.

#3 Chelsea: 67 Points

Competing in its 33rd Premier League campaign, Chelsea has secured 67 points from Matchday 1 fixtures over the years. The Blues have won five top-flight titles since the league got a facelift in 1992-93.

Enzo Maresca, who came on as Mauricio Pochettino’s replacement in June, had a baptism by fire on Matchday 1 of the 2024-25 Premier League season, as he had to go up against Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City. The Pensioners created a few good chances but failed to take them. Manchester City, meanwhile, showed their ruthless mentality to clinch a 2-0 win. Erling Haaland (18′) and Mateo Kovacic (84′) scored one goal each to secure maximum points for City.

#2 Liverpool: 67 Points

Six-time UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool have unsurprisingly shown strong form in the Premier League. The Reds, who have 19 English top-flight titles to their name, have bagged 67 points from opening-day fixtures in Premier League history. They are one of the very few teams to play in every single Premier League campaign since 1992-93.

Liverpool faced newly prompted Ipswich Town in the 2024-25 Premier League opener. Ipswich put up a strong fight, but Arne Slot’s side simply had more firepower at its disposal. Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah scored in the 60th and 65th minutes, respectively, to seal a 2-0 win for Liverpool.

#1 Manchester United: 73 Points

Manchester United, the most successful team in the history of the Premier League, is at the summit. The Red Devils have been in the Premier League since the inaugural 1992-93 season, amassing an impressive 73 points from 33 games.

After securing an eighth-place finish in the 2023-24 Premier League rankings, United needed a strong start to the new season. Fulham did their best to rain on their parade, but new signing Joshua Zirkzee ensured maximum points for the hosts at Old Trafford. He scored in the 87th minute to seal a 1-0 win for United.