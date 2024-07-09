At the end of the quarter-finals, a whopping 108 goals have been scored in the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024). More interestingly, the goals have been pretty evenly distributed. While some minnows have scored for fun, a few heavyweights have struggled to find the back of the net.

Before the scoreline moves in Tuesday and Wednesday’s semi-finals, let us quickly list the teams that have scored abundantly in EURO 2024. Continue reading to check out the five European sides that have scored the most goals in Germany:

Special note: Semi-finalists France and England could not make the cut after scoring only five goals and three goals, respectively.

#5 Turkiye – 8 Goals

Turkiye were one of the surprising packages of EURO 2024. They showed excellent camaraderie, played eye-catching soccer, and delivered encouraging performances against teams stronger than them. Turkiye, who scored eight goals in five games, exited the competition after losing 2-1 to the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, but the game could have easily gone their way. The Turks scored all their goals from open play, with their best performance coming in the 3-1 victory over Georgia on Matchday 1.

Merih Demiral finished as Turkiye’s top scorer in EURO 2024 with two goals. The center-back scored both of Turkiye’s goals as they beat Austria 2-1 in the Round of 16.

#4 Switzerland – 8 Goals

Switzerland exited EURO 2024 in the quarter-finals, after losing 5-3 to England on penalties. Leading up to their elimination, Switzerland played excellent soccer, scoring eight goals in five games. All of their goals came from open play.

They were their prolific best in the tournament opener against Hungary. Goals from Kwadwo Duah, Michel Aebischer, and Breel Embolo helped the Swiss to a 3-1 victory. With two goals to his name, Embolo finished as Switzerland’s top scorer in EURO 2024.

#3 Netherlands – 9 Goals

Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands had a slow start to EURO 2024, winning against Poland, drawing with France, and losing to Austria in Group D. They have, however, come alive in the knockouts, beating Romania 3-0 in the Round of 16 before claiming a 2-1 win over Turkiye in the quarter-finals. So far, the EURO 2024 semi-finalists have scored nine goals in five games, nicking eight goals from open play and getting the aid of an own goal (against Turkiye).

Cody Gakpo has been Holland’s standout player this summer, with the Liverpool ace scoring three times in five matches to emerge as the competition’s joint-leading scorer.

#2 Germany – 11 Goals

Hosts Germany crashed out of EURO 2024 after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Spain in the quarter-finals. Until their elimination, Die Mannschaft played excellent, eye-catching soccer, scoring a joint-best 11 goals in five matches. They scored two goals from outside the area and nine from inside, including two penalties. Germany’s most ruthless attacking display came in their Group A opener against Scotland. They ran circles around Steve Clarke’s side, bagging a 5-1 victory.

Jamal Musiala finished as Germany’s top scorer in EURO 2024, scoring thrice in five games. He is also the joint-leading scorer in the competition.

#1 Spain – 11 Goals

Semi-finalists Spain have been the joint-most prolific team in EURO 2024, with them scoring an impressive 11 goals in five games thus far. They have scored 10 goals from open play and benefitted from one own goal (against Italy). Luis de la Fuente’s side played their best game in the Round of 16 clash, picking up a thumping 4-1 victory over Georgia.

Fabian Ruiz has been La Roja’s leading goalscorer/goal contributor in the ongoing European Championship. Playing four games, the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has scored twice and provided two assists.