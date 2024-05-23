Soccer

“I didn’t have to choose anything” – Brazilian Wonderkid Endrick Explains Why He Snubbed Barcelona & PSG For Real Madrid

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Real Madrid Man Endrick
Real Madrid Man Endrick

One of the most sought-after young attackers in the world, Endrick has revealed why he chose Real Madrid over Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Brazil international said choosing Los Blancos was a no-brainer as it was his lifelong dream to play for them.

Endrick Reveals Says Real Madrid Switch “Wasn’t A Choice”

Edging out Barcelona and PSG, Real Madrid signed Endrick from Brazilian side Palmeiras last summer. Los Blancos agreed to pay a handsome €47.5 million ($51.51 million) fee for the 17-year-old, which is a massive sum for a player who had not played a single match in Europe. Additionally, Los Merengues could not add him to their roster right away, as FIFA regulations prevent U18 transfers of foreign players.

Endrick will finally be eligible to play for Real Madrid when he turns 18 on July 21, and he cannot wait to begin. When asked what made him pick Real Madrid over PSG and Barcelona, the young center-forward said (via AS):

It wasn’t a choice. Madrid was always a dream. I didn’t have to choose anything; I just realized a dream.”

Endrick Sheds Light On Relationships With Vinicius Jr. & Rodrygo

Real Madrid have signed Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo from Brazilian clubs Flamengo and Santos in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Both players hit the ground running, proving Madrid’s gamble had paid off. They were a little rough around the edges at first, but slowly, they have evolved into two of the best players in Europe.

Endrick intends to follow in the footsteps of his two compatriots, with whom he has great rapport. Discussing his relationship with the pair, Endrick said:

It’s very good. They are young people, also Brazilians, who adapted very well to both the city and the club. Their story, both Vini’s and Rodrygo’s, is an inspiration and they are going to help me a lot.”

Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo will look to win their second UEFA Champions League when Real Madrid take on Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley Stadium on June 1. Vinicius Jr. has scored five goals and claimed five assists in nine Champions League matches this season. Rodrygo, meanwhile, has struck five times and provided three assists in 12 games.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
