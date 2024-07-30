Soccer

“I should have been in the [England] squad” – Man City Star Jack Grealish Said He Was ‘Absolutely Heartbroken’ After Failing To Make EURO 2024 Squad

Sushan Chakraborty
Manchester City star Jack Grealish has admitted he was absolutely shattered after Gareth Southgate left him out of England’s final squad of the 2024 European Championship. Grealish has vowed to use the bitter experience to improve himself but maintains he should have been on the plane to Germany.

Jack Grealish Was Left Out Of EURO 2024 Squad After Sub-Par Manchester City Season

The most expensive transfer in British history, £100 million ($128.41 million) man Grealish had a disappointing 2023-24 campaign with Manchester City. He made Pep Guardiola’s Premier League squad 29 times, played 20 games, and started just 10. He only scored thrice in the English top flight and provided an assist. Grealish became an afterthought after Jeremy Doku settled in and never looked like winning his place back.

Despite his sub-par showings at Manchester City, former England coach Southgate included him in his preliminary group for EURO 2024. However, the tactician left him out of his final 26-man squad, leaving Grealish “heartbroken.”

England did not impress with their performances in Germany but reached the final. In the showpiece event, Spain outclassed and outplayed the Three Lions, picking up a 2-1 victory.

Grealish Was Gutted After Failing To Make England Squad

Discussing the EURO 2024 snub, Grealish said (via BBC):

When you are on your holidays, every time you turn on the phone or the TV you just see it [the tournament], so it was hard not to see. 

I’ll be honest, football-wise it was the most difficult thing I’ve ever had to deal with in terms of my own career. I was absolutely heartbroken. For myself now moving forward, I have to just try and use that as motivation going into this season.”

Grealish also suggested he should have been on the squad, as he brought something different to others.

He added:

I felt I should have been in the [England] squad. I feel like I offer something different to players in the England squad.

But it is what it is. As I said, it was the hardest moment for me as a footballer. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in my career.”

Grealish, who is currently with Manchester City on their pre-season tour in the United States, has played 36 games for England, scoring twice and providing eight assists.

