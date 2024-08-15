Reigning English champion Manchester City has developed a reputation for signing the most promising players in the world, especially under current manager, Pep Guardiola. The Cityzens’ relentless pursuit of improvement ensures there is always competition for places, there are always players who are unhappy with the minutes they are getting.

Naturally, not all players are satisfied with waiting in the wings for their chances, which is why they end up handing in their transfer requests. Unlike many clubs, City has never kept players against their wishes. The club has always been happy to approve a sale when it receives an offer worth accepting.

In today’s list, we will check out the biggest offers it has accepted over the years. Here are the five most expensive departures in the history of Manchester City:

#5 Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich: €49 million ($53.96 million)

One of Pep Guardiola’s first signings at Manchester City, Leroy Sane joined the club from Schalke for a €52 million ($57.26 million) fee in July 2016. The winger took little time to settle in, scoring five goals and providing four assists in 26 Premier League matches across the 2016-17 season. He continued his remarkable development over the next couple of years, but suffered an ACL tear in the 2019-20 season, missing almost the entire campaign as a result.

After recovering from the injury, Sane admittedly thought a new challenge would be great for him and his family. So after an intense period of negotiations, he joined Bayern Munich in a €49 million ($53.96 million) deal. He had played 135 games for City, scoring 39 times, claiming 43 assists, and winning two Premier League titles.

Sane has been a regular contributor at Bayern Munich since the 2020-21 season. He has played 175 games for the Bavarians, contributing to 98 goals — 48 goals and 50 assists — and winning three Bundesliga titles amongst other honors.

#4 Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal: €52.2 million ($57.48 million)

Gabriel Jesus joined Manchester City from Brazilian side Palmeiras in January 2017. Many expected the Brazilian to become a natural replacement for club legend, Sergio Aguero, but it did not pan out that way. Jesus got his fair share of opportunities, but Pep Guardiola did not see him as his go-to man in front of goal. In some games, Guardiola went for a ‘false-9’ system, leaving Jesus frustrated and on the bench.

After racking up 95 goals in 236 games in five and a half years, Jesus submitted his transfer request. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal pounced on the opportunity and signed him for €52.2 million ($57.48 million) ahead of the 2022-23 season. Jesus has since played 69 games for the Londoners, racking up 19 goals and 15 assists.

#3 Ferran Torres to Barcelona: €55 million ($60.57 million)

In August 2020, Manchester City paid €33.5 million ($36.89 million) to sign Ferran Torres from La Liga side Valencia. Only 21 at the time, the left-winger settled in nicely in Manchester, winning Pep Guardiola’s vote of confidence with his performances.

Torres was only starting to become a first-XI star under Guardiola when Barcelona came calling. Manchester City knew it had an in-demand player in its ranks and charged a premium for him, selling him for a massive €55 million ($60.57 million) fee to the Blaugrana. Before his departure, Torres only played 43 games for City, scoring 16 times.

The Spain international has not been an undisputed starter at Barcelona, but he is an integral part of the squad. Since moving to Catalonia in January 2022, Torres has played 113 games in all competitions, netting 25 goals and providing 13 assists.

#2 Raheem Sterling to Chelsea: €56.2 million ($61.89 million)

Manchester City spent a then-club record €63.7 million ($70.15 million) to sign Raheem Sterling from Liverpool in the summer of 2015. Facing incessant slander for switching to a rival club, the Englishman struggled to hit the ground running in his debut season. However, things turned for the better after Pep Guardiola came on board in 2016.

Under the Spaniard’s tutelage, Sterling became one of the best wingers in the Premier League, chipping in with goals and assists on cue. After winning four Premier League titles and contributing to 132 league goals — 91 goals and 41 assists — in 225 games across seven seasons, Sterling opted to go on a new adventure. Chelsea emerged as his top choice and the Blues paid €56.2 million ($61.89 million) to secure his services from City.

Sterling has since played 81 games for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring 19 times and providing 12 assists.

#1 Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid: €75 million ($82.60 million)

Julian Alvarez is possibly the only player on this list whom Manchester City absolutely did not want to sell. However, the player was not happy playing second fiddle to first-choice striker Erling Haaland and reportedly wanted to move to a warmer climate. So, maintaining its policy of not forcing players to stay, City allowed Atletico Madrid to negotiate for Alvarez. Los Rojiblancos did not have it easy, but they ultimately met City’s valuation, paying a whopping €75 million ($82.60 million) fee for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

Alvarez, 24, spent two seasons at the Etihad Stadium. The former River Plate man played 103 games for City, scoring 36 goals and providing 18 assists. The two-time English champion was one of the integral members of City’s Treble-winning side of 2022-23.