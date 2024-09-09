Goalscorers get all the glory in soccer. They dominate the headlines after the game, fans cheer for them at the top of their lungs, and each goal pushes their valuation higher. Playmakers — men who set up the goals — do not always get the same treatment, even though sometimes they are equally or more responsible for helping their team win.

In the following section, we will tip our hat to some of the best creators the game has ever seen. Here are the top five players with the most assists in the 21st century:

#5 David Beckham (England): 42 Assists

The only retired player on this star-studded list, David Beckham popped up with 42 assists for England in 115 international fixtures. The master of the bend, who primarily operated on the right side of midfield, also contributed with 17 goals in his career.

Beckham, who represented some of the most iconic soccer clubs, including Manchester United, AC Milan, and Real Madrid, finished his career without winning a single trophy for England. During Beckham’s career, England never crossed the quarter-final hurdle, whether in the European Championship or the World Cup.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal): 45 Assists

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely hailed as the best finisher in soccer history. But scoring goals is not the only thing he is good at. The Portugal icon is also an excellent creator, with him lapping up 45 assists in 214 games for Portugal since his debut in August 2003.

Ronaldo scored his 131st international goal in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Croatia last week. It marked the 900th goal of his professional career. No man in history has scored as many. Ronaldo scored his 901st career goal on Sunday, September 8. His late strike took Os Navegadores to a 2-1 victory over Scotland.

Ronaldo won the 2016 UEFA European Championship with Portugal. The captain had to come off in the final due to a knee injury, but his three goals and three assists allowed Portugal to reach the showpiece event.

#3 Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium): 49 Assists

Belgium captain Kevin De Bruyne is one of the best playmakers of the 21st century, and he has the stats to back that claim. The gifted Manchester City attacker has provided 49 assists in only 105 international games. De Bruyne’s average assist rate of 0.47 per game is the best on this list. The 33-year-old also has scored 28 times for the Belgian Red Devils.

One of the most prolific members of Belgium’s golden generation, De Bruyne has yet to win a trophy with the senior team in his career. Belgium enjoyed their best run in the 2018 FIFA World Cup where they beat England to finish third.

#2 Lionel Messi (Argentina): 58 Assists

Arguably the greatest soccer player in history, Lionel Messi, has a knack for creating chances for his teammates. Since making his debut in August 2005, Messi has created countless goalscoring opportunities, claiming 58 assists in 187 matches for Argentina. The Inter Miami ace is also La Albiceleste’s all-time leading scorer, netting 109 times thus far.

Until 2021, Messi had an incomplete trophy cabinet, as he had not won any major trophy with the senior team. Now, he has two Copa America trophies and a World Cup to his name. He is now the most decorated player in men’s soccer history. The 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign was easily Messi’s best, as he scored seven goals and claimed three assists in seven games to propel Argentina to glory. The 37-year-old’s heroics deservedly earned him the Player of the Tournament award in Qatar.

#1 Neymar (Brazil): 59 Assists

At the top of the pile sits Brazil superstar Neymar, with the Al-Hilal attacker claiming 59 assists for his country in only 128 matches. The 32-year-old, who has been out of action since October 18, 2023, due to an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury, has also scored 79 goals, emerging as his country’s all-time top scorer.

The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger has so far won just one trophy with the senior team — the Confederations Cup in 2013. Neymar was the star of the show in that tournament, scoring four times and providing two assists in five matches.