Regular season action for the NBA starts again on Thursday after the 2024 all-star break. The second half of the season is going to be important for teams fighting to make the playoffs. One team that’s in an incredible position is the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 39-16 record. They are currently first in the West and were 7-3 in their last 10 games before the all-star break.

Yesterday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski had some news regarding Minnesota. Veteran PG Mike Conley was set to become a free agent this offseason. However, Wojnarowski reported that the Timberwolves and Conley have agreed to a two-year, $21 million contract extension. Conley is now signed with the team through the 2025-26 season.

Mike Conley could end his career with the Timberwolves after his latest contract extension

Minnesota has $175M in salary next season. The Conley Jr. extension all but assures Minnesota will be a second apron team. https://t.co/H50PzEnVjh — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 19, 2024



At the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline, the Jazz sent Mike Conley to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 36-year-old is playing for just his third franchise in 17 professional seasons. Conley spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the Memphis Grizzlies. He was drafted by the franchise 4th overall in the 2007 NBA Draft. After that, Conley landed in Utah for four seasons before trading him to the Timberwolves. Since joining Minnesota, Conley has been a full-time starter.

Last season, Conley played and started in 24 games for the Timberwolves after they acquired him via trade. In 2023-24, he played and started in 50 of their 55 games. The one-time all-star is averaging (10.6) points, (2.9) rebounds, (6.4) assists, and (1.0) steals per game. On (5.2) threes attempted per game, Conley is shooting (.442) percent from beyond the arc in 2023-24. Solid production from veteran PG.

Mike Conley took a considerable pay cut to stay in Minnesota, and now we need to repay him with success. Get Mike a 💍 pic.twitter.com/ZdRqqdHQL3 — Wolves Lead (@TWolvesLead) February 20, 2024



With the best record in the West, the Timberwolves are trying to stay level in the second half of the season. Retaining first place is important, but the team knows they need to be ready once the postseason starts. The playoffs are a different animal and Minnesota saw that last season. They lost in five games to the eventual NBA Champions, the Nuggets. Mike Conley and the rest of his teammates want to make sure the same thing doesn’t happen in 2023-24. With their current roster, Minnesota’s championship window has no timetable. They could be a problem in the West for years to come.