At 38-16, the Minnesota Timberwolves have the best record in the Western Conference heading into the all-star break. Their core group of players is getting it done this season. The Timberwolves could be a team that nobody wants to see in the playoffs. In 2023-24, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns were both selected for the all-star game.

Towns is in his ninth season with the Timberwolves. He was drafted first overall in 2015 out of Kentucky. The big man is shooting a career-high (.436) percent from being the arc this season. Along with that, he is averaging (22.5) points, (8.4) rebounds, and (2.9) assists per game. However, one league source reported that the 28-year-old could be on the chopping block for Minnesota this offseason. A difficult decision the team will have to make.

Will Karl-Anthony Towns be traded by the Timberwolves this offseason?

Karl-Anthony Towns Rumors: NBA Exec Predicts T-Wolves Trade Star in 2024 Offseason https://t.co/Evl3m8jqUA #sports #feedly — K Dubb (@TheReal_KDubb) February 14, 2024



One major reason why the four-time all-star could be a trade candidate this offseason is luxury tax. The Timberwolves have several players who are going to be owed a lot of money in 2024-25. Minnesota wants to avoid having to pay a heavy luxury tax. Trading Karl-Anthony Towns is a potential solution to that issue. His four-year, $122 million extension kicks in next season. On top of that, his teammate Anthony Edwards has an even bigger contract kicking in next season.

Minnesota signed Edwards to a five-year, $204 million extension. Far more than Towns is going to be paid. It’s easier for the team to trade away the former #1 pick in 2015 for several reasons. Edwards (22) is significantly younger than Towns (28). Additionally, there have been rumors of the Knicks potentially being interested in Towns this offseason. This would be a homecoming for the New Jersey native. However, the season still has to be played and Minnesota’s true intentions are unknown.

Stars or star-level players that I could see being available via trade this summer: Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young, Brandon Ingram, LaMelo Bell, Karl-Anthony Towns, Ja Morant, Jaylen Brown, Zion Williamson — We Must Be Nets (@WeMustBeNets) February 11, 2024



For now, Towns will enjoy the rest of his 2023-24 campaign with the Timberwolves. That starts with him playing in his fourth career all-star game this Sunday. After that, Minnesota will look to finish the second half of the season strong and be a threat in the West. Depending on how far the team makes it will determine Karl-Anthony Towns’ future with Minnesota. We’ll have to wait and see what happens and if the team does trade him this offseason.