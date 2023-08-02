This offseason, the Minnesota Vikings parted ways with Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook. In his place, they have Alexander Mattison who’s primed to be the RB1 for the Vikings. Minnesota drafted Mattison in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft and he had previously been Cook’s backup.

At training camp yesterday, Mattison was seen limping off the practice field. However, the 24-year-old to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune that he “should be OK.” After Alexander Mattison, the Vikings’ depth at RB is scarce. It might be in their best interest to see what free agents are available to sign at a price they’re willing to pay.

With Aaron Rodgers out of the NFC North, the Divison is wide-open for the first time in a while. The Vikings did win the NFC North last season, but they want to make that an annual occurrence. Dalvin Cook is no longer the top back in Minnesota after the team released him this offseason. Alexander Mattison is getting the chance to take on a larger role in 2023 and be the RB1 for the Vikings.

This offseason, Mattison signed a two-year, $7 million extension with Minnesota. They saved $9 million in their 2023 salary cap when they released Cook. Mattison’s injury at camp yesterday doesn’t sound like too much of a concern with league insiders. There’s still over a month until the 2023 season starts, giving time for Mattison to get himself to 100 percent for Week 1.

In the 2021 season for Minnesota, Dalvin Cook played in 13 of their 17 games. In the four games he did miss, Alexander Mattison got to start. Mattison’s 2021 season was the best statistical year of his NFL career so far. He had 134 carries for 491 rushing yards. Additionally, Mattison had 32 receptions for 228 yards.

Cook played in all 17 games for the Vikings last season and Mattison saw less playing time. With Cook off the roster, 2023 is set to be the most important of his four-year journey in the NFL. While RBs are struggling to get paid, Mattison can still work towards a dominant season that earn him more money in the future. The Vikings are expecting a ton of production from Mattison who is a threat to run and catch passes. Minnesota is looking to go farther in the playoffs than they did last season.