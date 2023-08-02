NFL

Minnesota’s Alexander Mattison limped at Tuesday’s practice but said he ‘should be OK’

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Alexander Mattison Vikings pic
Alexander Mattison Vikings pic

This offseason, the Minnesota Vikings parted ways with Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook. In his place, they have Alexander Mattison who’s primed to be the RB1 for the Vikings. Minnesota drafted Mattison in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft and he had previously been Cook’s backup. 

At training camp yesterday, Mattison was seen limping off the practice field. However, the 24-year-old to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune that he “should be OK.” After Alexander Mattison, the Vikings’ depth at RB is scarce. It might be in their best interest to see what free agents are available to sign at a price they’re willing to pay.

Luckily, Alexander Mattison says he’ll be ok after limping off the field at Tuesday’s practice

With Aaron Rodgers out of the NFC North, the Divison is wide-open for the first time in a while. The Vikings did win the NFC North last season, but they want to make that an annual occurrence. Dalvin Cook is no longer the top back in Minnesota after the team released him this offseason. Alexander Mattison is getting the chance to take on a larger role in 2023 and be the RB1 for the Vikings.

This offseason, Mattison signed a two-year, $7 million extension with Minnesota. They saved $9 million in their 2023 salary cap when they released Cook. Mattison’s injury at camp yesterday doesn’t sound like too much of a concern with league insiders. There’s still over a month until the 2023 season starts, giving time for Mattison to get himself to 100 percent for Week 1.


In the 2021 season for Minnesota, Dalvin Cook played in 13 of their 17 games. In the four games he did miss, Alexander Mattison got to start. Mattison’s 2021 season was the best statistical year of his NFL career so far. He had 134 carries for 491 rushing yards. Additionally, Mattison had 32 receptions for  228 yards.

Cook played in all 17 games for the Vikings last season and Mattison saw less playing time. With Cook off the roster, 2023 is set to be the most important of his four-year journey in the NFL. While RBs are struggling to get paid, Mattison can still work towards a dominant season that earn him more money in the future. The Vikings are expecting a ton of production from Mattison who is a threat to run and catch passes. Minnesota is looking to go farther in the playoffs than they did last season.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Cooper Kupp Rams pic
NFL

LATEST Cooper Kupp injured his hamstring at practice yesterday and could miss time with the Rams

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h
Daniel Bellinger Giants pic
NFL
Giants’ TE Daniel Bellinger has benefitted greatly from having Darren Waller as his teammate
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h

This past offseason, the New York Giants made a trade for one of the league’s best TEs, Darren Waller. In five seasons with the Raiders, Waller had over 3,400 receiving…

Fabian Moreau pic
NFL
Veteran CB Fabian Moreau has signed a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h

In 2022, the Denver Broncos were not a good football team, finishing with a 5-12 record. Head coach Sean Payton took over this offseason and the team has hope once…

rsz jonathan taylor injury report week 9 2022 scaled 1
NFL
NFL: 3 Teams That Could Trade For Colts RB Jonathan Taylor
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  18h
rsz 15638861840
NFL
Anthony Richardson Takes All First Team Snaps At Colts Practice
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  19h
rsz zach wilson jets second season
NFL
Zach Wilson Will Be Jets Starting Quarterback For Hall Of Fame Game
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  22h
rsz jwa0624xlf5tbeq8xc7p
NFL
“Packers Are A 5-Win Team” Colin Cowherd Calls Out Green Bay, Jordan Love
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  22h
Arrow to top