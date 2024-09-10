The New York Knicks have added another former Villanova star to their ranks in the summer, with Mikal Bridges excited to get going after leaving the Nets.

Mikal Bridges Looking Forward To Knicks Career

Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson hosted a special live edition of their ‘Roommates’ podcast in New York this week, where the Knicks stars were joined by new teammate Mikal Bridges.

Of course Hart, Brunson and Bridges (as well as Donte DiVincenzo), all played together in college for Villanova, where they won the national championship title in 2016.

Now eight years down the line, all four stars are NBA players and they have all found themselves on the Knicks, with New York aptly dubbed ‘the Villanova Knicks’ ahead of the new season.

During a live podcast this week in front of the New York masses, Bridges spoke about how he is looking forward to the new season for his new team having not played since April.

“Long offseason. I got the itch [to play] right now. I’m ready right now. I’m active. It’s been too long.”

Bridges didn’t get a chance to play in the playoffs last season with the Nets, with his team finishing four wins adrift of the postseason. Last season was the first time Bridges hasn’t made the playoffs in four years.

Despite his lack of postseason success with the Nets, Bridges was still thankful for his time inn Brooklyn saying it developed him as both a player and person.

“Y’all should appreciate Brooklyn because it made me better,” he said, adding later, “F**k, my game grew there.”

Of course almost every mention of the Nets was met with boos, but Bridges will have to get used to the rivalry now he has moved across New York.

Last year Bridges averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists across 82 games for the Nets, marking his third season in a row playing over 80 matches.