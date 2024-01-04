Michigan Wolverines go head to head with the Washington Huskies on Monday night for the College Football National Championship and ahead of the match – we have all the information you need about ticket prices.

How Much Do Michigan Wolverines vs Washington Huskies Tickets Cost For National Championship Final?

Only one team will finish the college football season with an unbeaten record on Monday night, as the Michigan Wolverines go head to head with Washington Huskies for a National Championship title.

The number one ranked Wolverines and number two Huskies both hold a 14-0 record coming into the championship game, with the sides battling it out in Texas at the NRG Stadium for the biggest prize in college football.

Michigan is hunting down its first national championship title since 1997, while Washington are looking to end a slightly longer title drought that extends to 1991.

It comes as no surprise that tickets to the championship game on Monday night are slightly extortionate, with fans paying some ridiculous prices in order to watch the most anticipated college game of the year.

With tickets already sold out for Monday nights clash, fans have been turning to resale – but if you are still looking to get to the Championship game in Texas, you may be forced to pay a pretty penny.

The cheapest tickets still available for Washington vs Michigan are listed at $1,207, but even then fans are paying for seats right in the nosebleeds that are listed on level 600 of NRG Stadium.

For fans looking to sit lower down at the Texas Stadium there are still level 100 tickets being sold on SeatGeek, but those tickets are only available for between $2,000 and a whopping $53,000.

Michigan Wolverines vs Washington Huskies Match Info

📅 Date: Monday, 8th January 2024

🏈 Kick-Off: 7:30pm EST

🏟️ Venue: NRG Stadium

🎲 Odds: Washington: +165 | Michigan: -200