Michigan vs Washington Ticket Price – How Much Is A College Football National Championship Ticket?

Olly Taliku
Michigan Wolverines go head to head with the Washington Huskies on Monday night for the College Football National Championship and ahead of the match – we have all the information you need about ticket prices.

How Much Do Michigan Wolverines vs Washington Huskies Tickets Cost For National Championship Final?

Only one team will finish the college football season with an unbeaten record on Monday night, as the Michigan Wolverines go head to head with Washington Huskies for a National Championship title.

The number one ranked Wolverines and number two Huskies both hold a 14-0 record coming into the championship game, with the sides battling it out in Texas at the NRG Stadium for the biggest prize in college football.

Michigan is hunting down its first national championship title since 1997, while Washington are looking to end a slightly longer title drought that extends to 1991.

It comes as no surprise that tickets to the championship game on Monday night are slightly extortionate, with fans paying some ridiculous prices in order to watch the most anticipated college game of the year.

With tickets already sold out for Monday nights clash, fans have been turning to resale – but if you are still looking to get to the Championship game in Texas, you may be forced to pay a pretty penny.

The cheapest tickets still available for Washington vs Michigan are listed at $1,207, but even then fans are paying for seats right in the nosebleeds that are listed on level 600 of NRG Stadium.

For fans looking to sit lower down at the Texas Stadium there are still level 100 tickets being sold on SeatGeek, but those tickets are only available for between $2,000 and a whopping $53,000.

Michigan Wolverines vs Washington Huskies Match Info

📅  Date: Monday, 8th January 2024
🏈  Kick-Off: 7:30pm EST
🏟️  Venue: NRG Stadium
🎲  Odds: Washington: +165 | Michigan: -200

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
