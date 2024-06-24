NBA

Miami’s Caleb Martin is expected to opt out of his $7.13 million player option and hit free agency

Zach Wolpin
This offseason, the Miami Heat are expected to lose SF Caleb Martin to free agency. According to Mike Scotto of HoopsHype, the 28-year-old is planning to opt out of his $7.13 million player option. A tough loss for the Heat as Martin has been a player the Heat can rely on off the bench. 

Five years into his professional career, Martin has made over $16 million in career earnings. The former undrafted player out of Nevada knows that he can get a large contract this summer. That’s why Martin is leaving the Heat despite being one of their top role players. Last season, Martin made $6.8 million with the Heat. We’ll have to wait and see what kind of contract Martin will sign as he’ll likely hit unrestricted free agency.

Caleb Martin will leave the Heat to sign a bigger contract


Caleb Martin started his career in the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets. His twin brother Cody was a second-round pick by the Hornets in 2019. Eventually, Caleb signed a two-way contract with the team and played in Charlotte for two seasons. Ahead of the 2021-22 season, Martin signed a three-year, $20 million deal with the Miami Heat. In three seasons with Miami, Martin had become one of their top role players. He’s been someone head coach Erik Spoelstra can rely on.

In his time with Miami, Caleb Martin has averaged (9.6) points, (4.4) rebounds, and (1.7) assists per game. He’s played in 195 regular season games and has made 84 starts. The 28-year-old has raised his level of play for Miami when they are in the postseason. Martin has played in 45 playoff games for the Heat and has nine starts. During Miami’s 2023 postseason run to the NBA Finals, Martin was a key player for the Heat. He averaged (12.7) points, (5.4) rebounds, and (1.1) assists per game. Additionally, Martin shot (.423) percent from beyond the arc over 23 games.


Martin has shown he can be a vital piece for a championship-caliber team. There will be a team that’s willing to take a chance on Martin this offseason. The talented SF has shown a lot of potential in the last few seasons. On some teams, Martin could be the starting SF. In Miami, he had Jimmy Butler ahead of him. There’s a chance for Martin to take his game to another level if he ends up in he right situation. Where will Caleb Martin sign this summer?

