“We want to be more offensive” – Manchester United Fan Mark Goldbridge Claims Noussair Mazraoui Is An Upgrade Over Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester United Man Wan-Bissaka
Manchester United Man Wan-Bissaka

Renowned presenter and proud Manchester United supporter, Mark Goldbridge has backed his favorite club to sign Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich. Goldbridge believes Mazraoui will be an upgrade over Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as the Bayern man carries more attacking threat.

Manchester United Have Agreed Personal Terms With Noussair Mazraoui

Following a disappointing 2023-24 Premier League season, in which they failed to finish inside the top four, Manchester United are doing their best to address problem areas this summer. As part of the overhaul under co-owners INEOS, the Red Devils have already signed striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and center-back Leny Yoro from Lille.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Mancunians still have plenty of business left to do and have already paved the way for their next arrival. Taking to social networking platform X (formerly Twitter), the Italian journalist said:

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Noussair Mazraoui days ago, he wants the move… and he has [the] same agent as de Ligt.

No issues on the agreement with Bayern, but [the] deal still depends on Man United to find a solution for Wan-Bissaka.”

From his statement, it is evident that Mazraoui’s arrival heavily hinges on Wan-Bissaka. The club will not be able to make a move for the Bayern man unless they sell their current right-back.

Mark Goldbridge Explains Why Man Utd Should Sign Noussair Mazraoui

Reacting to the rumors surrounding Mazraoui, Goldbridge urged Manchester United to complete the transfer, as he believes the Morocco international will be an upgrade over Wan-Bissaka.

The presenter said:

Mazraoui is clearly an upgrade on Wan Bissaka! Not because AWB is bad but because we want to be more offensive and Mazraoui is a way better attacking full-back.

Wan-Bissaka has been at Manchester United since joining from Crystal Palace in July 2019. Over the last five years, the 26-year-old has played 190 matches across competitions, scoring twice and providing 13 assists. His contract with the club expires in June 2025.

Mazraoui, on the other hand, has been at Bayern Munich since July 2022. Since the move, he has played 55 times, scoring once and claiming eight assists. The 26-year-old’s contract with the Bavarians runs out in June 2026.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
