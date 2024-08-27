Soccer

Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Club Has Signed No. 1 Midfield Target

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Manchester United has signed Manuel Ugarte from French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Uruguayan midfielder will travel to Manchester on Tuesday, August 27, to complete his medical.

After a disastrous 2023-24 Premier League season, in which they slumped to an eighth-placed finish, the Red Devils are determined to improve key areas in the summer transfer window. They began their summer by signing Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna. A few days later, Real Madrid target Leny Yoro joined from Lille. Then, in mid-August, Man Utd completed the dual signing of Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich.

Fabrizio Romano Confirms Manchester United Has Signed Manuel Ugarte

After reinforcing their attack and defense, Manchester United have reportedly gone ahead and added a talented midfielder to their ranks.

Sharing the details of the deal, including the transfer fee, Romano wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

Manuel Ugarte to Manchester United, here we go! Deal sealed between clubs after personal terms agreed in July.

€50 million ($55.87 million) fixed fee plus €10 million ($11.17 million) add-ons will be the final package. Ugarte will travel to Manchester as he ONLY wanted United… and United only wanted him.” 

Romano further added Man Utd only had eyes for Ugarte and the club did not even think about signing anyone else.

Manchester United never sent bids for any other midfielder than Manuel Ugarte,” Romano continued.

He’s always been option number 1, 2 and 3 for Man Utd as considered perfect fit for their midfield. United never left talks also bcs Ugarte informed PSG that he only wanted to play for MUFC.

Scott McTominay To Join Napoli Imminently

Of course, like every other Premier League club, Manchester United also has to adhere to Profit & Sustainability Rules. So, there must also be outgoings to balance out the incomings.

According to Romano, out-of-favor midfielder Scott McTominay will make way this time to facilitate Ugarte’s arrival. The Italian journalist revealed:

Napoli and Manchester United are completing Scott McTominay deal today.

Manchester United prepared to authorize travel for McTominay, still waiting on final formal steps. €30 million ($33.52 million) package plus 10% sell-on clause.”

Man Utd graduate McTominay has played 255 games for the club since 2017, scoring 29 times and providing eight assists. His current deal with the club expires in June 2025.

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

