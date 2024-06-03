Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes’ future is currently in the air, with the player and club both waiting to see how the story unfolds. Romano, however, claimed Fernandes’ exit was not final even though his agent Miguel Pinho met with some top European clubs last week.

Manchester United endured a disappointing 2023-24 season, finishing eighth in the Premier League rankings and crashing out of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. They did win the FA Cup at Manchester City’s expense, but it was not enough to salvage their season.

According to reports, many Man Utd players could leave the club this summer, and Fernandes is the biggest name who has been linked with an exit. La Liga giants Barcelona and Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich are reportedly closely monitoring the attacking midfielder’s situation.

Bruno Fernandes Could Leave If He Does Not Like Manchester United Project, Says Fabrizio Romano

In his Daily Briefing column, Romano said Fernandes was focused on Manchester United but could leave if he was not convinced of the club’s project.

Romano said (via CaughtOffside):

“There’s been a lot written again about the future of Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United, with the Portuguese press claiming that there have been some contacts with both Barcelona and Bayern Munich, and that approaches could come soon. There will inevitably be a lot written about this, so I wanted to clarify my current understanding of the situation here.

“The reality is that Fernandes’ agent Miguel Pinho has met with some European top clubs last week. Contacts took place, but the player remains focused on Man United and his exit is not something decided at this point. It will also depend on Man United’s new project, what happens with the manager, what they will ‘present’ to Bruno in new meeting. It’s a stand-by moment between Fernandes and Man United, waiting to make final decision with a new contract for the player also being a possibility in case he decides to stay.”

Fernandes, who joined the Red Devils in January 2020, has effortlessly emerged as the club’s top performer over the last four-and-a-half years. He has so far played 233 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 79 times and providing 66 assists. His contract with the club expires in June 2026.