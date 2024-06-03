Soccer

Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Sheds Light On Bruno Fernandes’ Situation Amid Exit Links

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester United Skipper Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United Skipper Bruno Fernandes

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes’ future is currently in the air, with the player and club both waiting to see how the story unfolds. Romano, however, claimed Fernandes’ exit was not final even though his agent Miguel Pinho met with some top European clubs last week.

Manchester United endured a disappointing 2023-24 season, finishing eighth in the Premier League rankings and crashing out of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. They did win the FA Cup at Manchester City’s expense, but it was not enough to salvage their season.

According to reports, many Man Utd players could leave the club this summer, and Fernandes is the biggest name who has been linked with an exit. La Liga giants Barcelona and Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich are reportedly closely monitoring the attacking midfielder’s situation.

Bruno Fernandes Could Leave If He Does Not Like Manchester United Project, Says Fabrizio Romano

In his Daily Briefing column, Romano said Fernandes was focused on Manchester United but could leave if he was not convinced of the club’s project.

Romano said (via CaughtOffside):

There’s been a lot written again about the future of Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United, with the Portuguese press claiming that there have been some contacts with both Barcelona and Bayern Munich, and that approaches could come soon. There will inevitably be a lot written about this, so I wanted to clarify my current understanding of the situation here.

The reality is that Fernandes’ agent Miguel Pinho has met with some European top clubs last week. Contacts took place, but the player remains focused on Man United and his exit is not something decided at this point. It will also depend on Man United’s new project, what happens with the manager, what they will ‘present’ to Bruno in new meeting. It’s a stand-by moment between Fernandes and Man United, waiting to make final decision with a new contract for the player also being a possibility in case he decides to stay.”

Fernandes, who joined the Red Devils in January 2020, has effortlessly emerged as the club’s top performer over the last four-and-a-half years. He has so far played 233 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 79 times and providing 66 assists. His contract with the club expires in June 2026.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
PSG Star And Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Is The Highest Paid Player In Europe
Soccer

LATEST Real Madrid Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Names 3 Players Madrid Could Sign After Announcing Kylian Mbappe

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 03 2024
MLS Lionel Messi Inter Miami
Soccer
Report: Inter Miami Could Bring Another Of Lionel Messi’s Friends To MLS
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 03 2024

One of the finest players in the history of soccer, Lionel Messi has helped Major League Soccer (MLS) become one of the hottest destinations for players past their prime. Inter…

Real Madrid UCL Win
Soccer
5 Players Who Scored Most goals In 2023-24 UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid Ace Vinicius Jr. Is In 3rd Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 03 2024

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season reached its climax on Saturday night (June 1), with Real Madrid winning their record-extending 15th title at Borussia Dortmund’s expense in an enthralling finale…

Liverpool Are The Most Popular Club In England
Soccer
7 Players With 10+ Goals & Assists Across Top 5 Leagues In 2023-24: Liverpool Legend Mohamed Salah Is In 3rd Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 03 2024
Man City Premier League Win
Soccer
Alan Shearer, Gary Lineker, and Micah Richards Predict Which Team Will Win The Premier League In 2024-25
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 31 2024
Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Linked With Barcelona
Soccer
“Disappointed” – Micah Richards Pinpoints Mikel Arteta Mistake That Cost Arsenal The Premier League Title
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 31 2024
Manchester United Forward Jadon Sancho Is On Loan At Borussia Dortmund
Soccer
“Even if Sir Alex Ferguson had come back” – Stan Collymore Advises Jadon Sancho Not To Return To Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 31 2024
Arrow to top