Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Manchester United are interested in signing more than one center-back in the summer transfer window. According to the journalist, the Red Devils are not only negotiating with Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt but they have also tabled an official bid for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.

After failing to finish inside the top four in the 2023-24 Premier League season, Manchester United are plotting a major revamp in the summer transfer window, starting with the defense. With Raphael Varane gone, they need a fresh face at the back. Bayern center-back De Ligt is currently the top name on coach Erik ten Hag’s wishlist, but he is not the only one.

As per Romano, the Red Devils are also eyeing a move for Branthwaite and have already had one £35 million ($44.44 million) plus add-ons bid rejected. Everton reportedly want around £65 million ($82.53 million) to £70 million ($88.88 million) for their star defender, which is currently too steep for the Mancunians.

Shedding light on Manchester United’s transfer plans, Romano revealed in his Daily Briefing column (via CaughtOffside):

“De Ligt is only negotiating with Man United, there are no other clubs involved at the moment because his full focus is on a potential move to Old Trafford.

“Another name on United’s list, and the only player they have bid for so far, is Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite. They’ve had a £35m plus add-ons bid rejected, but for sure their appreciation remains, and it depends on Everton because they still want £65-70m for the player. That’s too expensive for United, but if the price changes, they are ready to attack the situation.”

Romano also discussed the future of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire, revealing Man Utd could accept “good bids” for the center-back pair.

He added:

“Even with De Ligt potentially joining, it’s also a possibility for United to go for one more centre-back. It depends on the budget and opportunities but it’s a possibility. In terms of the future of players like Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and many others, it depends on proposals, if they receive good bids.

“But in general, one more centre-back is a possibility – Branthwaite remains on the list but Man United have no plans to pay £70m, so the only way is if Everton’s price drops.”

De Ligt joined Bayern for a sizable €67 million ($72.09 million) fee from Juventus in the summer of 2022. However, the Dutchman has not lived up to expectations in Bavaria, struggling to remain fit and attain consistency. He has played only 73 games for Bayern in all competitions so far, scoring five times. His contract with the club expires on June 30, 2027.