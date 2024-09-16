Soccer

Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims United Target Is Close To Joining French Club

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
3 min read
Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag
Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Manchester United target Adrien Rabiot is inching close to a move to Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille. Since Rabiot is a free agent, he can join a club even outside the two designated transfer windows, provided the team he is joining has space in their squad.

Manchester United Enquired About Adrien Rabiot

Premier League giants Manchester United heavily bolstered their squad in the 2024-25 summer transfer window. They signed Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, and Noussair Mazraoui in defense, Joshua Zirkzee in attack, and Manuel Ugarte in midfield.

Former Paris Saint-Germain defensive midfielder Ugarte is one of the most sought-after youngsters around. However, it could be tricky for him to get up to speed in the Premier League. With Scott McTominay gone, Casemiro struggling for form, Christian Eriksen falling out of favor, and Ugarte yet to find his footing, Manchester United were considering adding a midfielder to their ranks.

According to CaughtOffside, the Red Devils had zeroed in on Rabiot and had enquired about him. However, they were seemingly put off my his wage demands and talks did not progress further.

Fabrizio Romano Claims Adrien Rabiot Is Close To Joining Marseille

While Manchester United bowed out of the race, Marseille held firm and have seemingly closed the deal through intense negotiations since Sunday, September 15.

Renowned Italian journalist Romano initially reported on X (formerly Twitter):

Olympique Marseille are in advanced talks to sign Adrien Rabiot as new midfielder!

Negotiations underway with Rabiot on contract terms. OM are optimistic to get it done in the next 48h — here we go, expected soon!

His next update read:

Olympique Marseille are confident to get Adrien Rabiot deal done in the next 48 hours, almost there.

Rabiot has opened doors to OM project despite rich proposals from abroad.

About an hour later on Sunday, he claimed:

Olympique Marseille confirm they have reached an agreement in principle to sign Adrien Rabiot.

Deal valid until June 2026.”

On Monday, Romano confirmed the deal was almost done, as the club had booked a medical for the France international.

Olympique Marseille have booked travel and medical for Adrien Rabiot as he will sign two year deal at the club,” added Romano.

The project presented by Longoria, Benatia and de Zerbi has convinced the French international, as revealed yesterday.

Rabiot spent six years at PSG before joining Juventus in 2019. During his stay with the Parisians, he won six consecutive Ligue 1 titles. His experience in the biggest games will come in handy as Marseille prepares to give defending champions and favorites PSG a run for their money this season.

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
